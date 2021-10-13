Nintendo Switch Is Getting One of Xbox 360’s Best Games

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting one of Xbox 360’s best games, or at least that’s what a new leak claims is happening. The Xbox 360 is one of the best consoles of all time, and a very influential one at that. Naturally, it had some great games, including Alan Wake, which was recently remastered, but not for Nintendo Switch. That said, it looks like this is changing.

Last week, on October 5, Epic Games and Remedy Entertainment released Alan Wake Remastered via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox one, and Xbox Series X. Right now, there’s been no word of the remaster coming to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, but according to the ESRB, it’s coming to the Nintendo consoles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to rating the game for all of the platforms it released on, the ESRB, the organization that rates games for release in North America, rated the game for Nintendo Switch. Now, this could be a mistake, but this is very unlikely. While ESRB regularly makes mistakes by leaking games and ports, it very rarely falsely rates games.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Remedy Entertainment, Epic Games, and Nintendo — have commented on this leak and its implications. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

“Alan Wake remains a tense thriller that will keep players on the edge of their seats and is a testament to how sometimes less can be more, even in relatively big-budget game designs,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “Alan Wake Remastered presents an opportunity for a new generation of players to experience a gem that never got its due, and they’d be foolish not to take advantage. Still, they may want to keep on the lights when they do.”

For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals — click here or continue scrolling to the relevant hyperlinks right below: