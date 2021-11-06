Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Includes Hidden Surprise

The massive Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update went live on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED this week, and it includes a hidden surprise many players may have not noticed or discovered yet. More specifically, and with the update, players can now visit a new type of island containing a new type of rock that gives you colored star fragments, no meteor shower needed, and all you need to do is hit the thing.

Right now, the finer details on how all of this works, are still unknown, but it’s been a nice surprise for those that have been playing the game since its final significant update. Whether this will be a more efficient way to farm these star fragments than chasing down shooting stars, remains to be seen, but you’d assume that’s the point of adding this.

Below, you can check out the feature in action, courtesy of Twitter user Bloomi:

As always, we will keep you in the loop when and if we learn more. Unfortunately, the finer details of the update are going to be up to the players to discover. In other words, Nintendo isn’t about to share the secrets and surprises of the update, which means it may take a while before players fully learn what the massive update has done to the game in its entirety.

