PlayStation Users Are Pre-Ordering Xbox Games More than Any Other Publisher

Xbox is apparently one of the top publishers on PlayStation. For years, the console wars have raged on in an extremely annoying and somewhat unproductive battle. Gamers would start fights about which console was better based on hardware, games, and other qualities. It was a bit of a headache for those who didn’t care or just owned all of the different consoles, but things have really changed in the last few years. Xbox and PlayStation have begun supporting other platforms, namely PC, in an effort to find new players and revenue streams. PlayStation in particular has released some of its biggest games on PC about a year or so after their console release, stimulating sales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox has been on the PC grind for a while now, but it has adopted a newer and somewhat more divisive strategy. Xbox has been bringing lots of games to PlayStation, including Forza Horizon 5. This started with some smaller games like Pentiment and older games like Sea of Thieves, but now it seems like Xbox might just bring the bulk of its games over to its rival platform. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle recently launched on PS5 to great success and its highly likely a lot more games will come to PS5 later this year. Not only that, but it is heavily rumored that Xbox will bring games to Nintendo Switch 2 and will be one of the biggest publishers on the platform.

Xbox Is One of the Top Publishers on PlayStation

forza horizon 5

As of right now, we’ll just have to wait and see what else is on the way, but it appears to be a big success for Xbox. During its quarterly earnings call (via Tom Warren), Microsoft confirmed that Xbox is the top publisher for pre-ordered and pre-downloaded games on PlayStation. That’s right, PlayStation players are pre-ordering Xbox games more than any other company on the platform. Of course, it’s worth noting that this is coming during a slower time of year where releases are pretty scattered and Xbox has released multiple games during this time where others are releasing just one. Nevertheless, it proves Xbox’s efforts are paying off.

It should be noted that these aren’t just re-releases of old Xbox games, either. This would include major upcoming games like Doom: The Dark Ages, as Bethesda and id Software are both owned by Xbox. The new shooter will release day and date on Xbox and PS5, as opposed to the staggered launch seen for titles like Indiana Jones.

This news comes as Xbox is reportedly gearing up for a big second half of the year. It’s expected that Xbox will bring Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PS5 later this year alongside its biggest exclusive of the generation, Starfield. Microsoft has yet to officially announce this, but it wouldn’t be surprising if we hear more about it during Xbox’s summer showcase event. Similarly, it’s expected that Gears of War is getting a remastered collection that will also come to PS5. Fall will also bring about a brand new Call of Duty from Activision, yet another company owned by Xbox.

It seems like Xbox has naturally set itself up to be a publishing giant across every platform not just through its big internal franchises like Halo and Gears, but through big franchises from companies that Xbox has acquired over the years. Xbox still plans to stay in the console business and even has plans to develop its own handheld somewhere down the line. So, just because it is having success with games publishing doesn’t mean Xbox is suddenly going to throw in the towel on hardware.