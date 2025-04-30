Evil Dead: The Game Is Being Delisted

Evil Dead: The Game will soon be wiped off of storefronts. The digital era of gaming comes with many pros such as being able to buy a game without having to leave the house, pre-download it before release to play it as soon as its available, and even have the ability to digitally gift games to friends. However, it also comes with some downsides. One of the most prominent downsides of this is that games can be removed at the snap of a finger. This can be due to licensing issues or literally any other reason a company desires. Famously, Activision was the publisher of tons of Marvel and Transformers games that are now completely impossible to find digitally.

Of course, physical games eventually stop being printed as well, but they are easier to preserve and track down. It doesn’t matter as much anymore, however, given so many games require an internet connection to even be played even if you are running it off of a disc. Nevertheless, its the way the gaming world works and this problem will likely only continue to get more complicated as time goes on. Countless games have been lost to time due to licensing issues and it seems like another one is on the way out as well.

Evil Dead: The Game Is Being Removed from Digital Stores

Following some speculation from fans earlier this week, it has been confirmed that Evil Dead: The Game is being pulled from sale across digital storefronts. It has been pulled from the PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store, and now Steam. Miraculously, it appears to still be on Xbox at the time of writing, so if you are an Xbox fan, go snag this while you still can if you have any interest in playing it. The servers for Evil Dead: The Game will remain online for the foreseeable future. The developer didn’t give any official reason for delisting the game, but you can see their statement below.

“We can confirm we’ve begun the process of removing the game from digital storefronts. Anyone who has purchased the game will still be able to play it as we plan to keep our servers online for everyone. We want to extend a sincere thank you to our community, to those who have been part of the game from the very beginning, and those who have recently joined us. We appreciate all of your support.”

The game’s physical copies are still on Amazon for quite cheap, so if you want to buy it, now is the time. The news is hardly surprising as player counts have tanked and support for Evil Dead: The Game ended a while ago, but its still disappointing for those who never got to try it out themselves.