Fortnite Is Finally Returning to iOS Very Soon

Fortnite is making its long-awaited return to iOS platforms very, very soon. Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet and it has dominated our culture for the better part of a decade. Not only is it incredibly successful in its own right, but it has been incredibly influential on the games industry as a whole. Fortnite more or less changed how we interact with live service games thanks to the introduction of battle passes, huge pop culture collaborations with brands like Star Wars, and much more. Games like Call of Duty have adopted the Fortnite strategy and found similar levels of success, but there’s really no one doing it the way Epic Games has done it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To date, Fortnite has had huge collaborations that have resulted in live concerts for major artists like Eminem and Travis Scott. There have also been entire movies shown in Fortnite, as Christopher Nolan utilized the video game to promote the release of Tenet by showing some of his other movies in the battle royale video game. Needless to say, the platform Epic Games has created is beyond anyone’s wildest dreams and it continues to evolve in new ways every single year. However, it has also caused a lot of trouble for Epic Games as well.

Back in 2020, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after a major move from Epic. Epic Games was fed up with Apple taking a cut (up to 30%) of in-game transactions and offered a way for players to be able to buy V-Bucks outside of Apple’s platform. This allowed Epic to avoid having to give Apple a cut and of course, Apple did not like this and pulled Fortnite from the App Store. Epic fired back with a lengthy lawsuit calling out Apple’s anti-competitive practices and it has caused a multi-year long legal battle. However, it seems Epic is about to score a big win.

Fortnite Returns to the iOS App Store Next Week

fortnite

A judge has found Apple in “willful violation” of a 2021 injunction, noting it is unfair of Apple to continue to try and take a cut of transactions happening via a website outside of Apple’s own store. As a result, Apple is no longer able to legally do this and could face criminal contempt proceedings, according to The Verge. As such, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has now declared that it will bring Fortnite back to iOS in the United States as soon as next week and even offered to drop further litigation on one condition.

“Epic puts forth a peace proposal: If Apple extends the court’s friction-free, Apple-tax-free framework worldwide, we’ll return Fortnite to the App Store worldwide and drop current and future litigation on the topic.”

We will return Fortnite to the US iOS App Store next week.



Epic puts forth a peace proposal: If Apple extends the court's friction-free, Apple-tax-free framework worldwide, we'll return Fortnite to the App Store worldwide and drop current and future litigation on the topic. https://t.co/bIRTePm0Tv — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 30, 2025

Whether Apple accepts remains to be seen, but it does seem like United States users will be able to enjoy Fortnite on their iPhone or iPad very soon. It has been available on these devices in the EU for quite some time, but it has been unplayable on them in the US for four years now. Thankfully, it seems like players will be able to boogie bomb on the go with Fortnite mobile very soon.