Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Announced

Starting this month, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans will be able to experience an aquarium tour at a handful of locations throughout the United States. During the tour dates, visitors at these particular stops can expect to see special Animal Crossing themed signage and descriptions that come straight from the game. Basically, this is an opportunity for Animal Crossing fans to actually see some of the real-life versions of these creatures, and learn even more about them! The tour will not include an additional cost on top of the regular admission fee.

Which Aquariums Will Participate

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour will be stopping at the following locations:

Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (Jun. 14 to Aug. 11)

Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans, Louisiana (Jun. 21 to Sep. 14)

Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia (Aug. 1 to Sep. 26)

Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Oregon (Aug. 26 to Oct. 20)

New England Aquarium in Boston, Massachusetts (Sept. 21 to Dec. 14)

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium in Tempe, Arizona (Oct. 4 to Nov. 17)

Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Dec. 21 to Feb. 28)

Meet and Greets and Additional Perks

Fishing and discovering sea life has been a part of the Animal Crossing series since the first game in the series, so the connection makes a lot of sense! On select days, the tour will feature meet-and-greets with three of the franchise's most popular characters: Isabelle, K.K. Slider, and Tom Nook. Last but not least, visitors will be able to claim 100 Nintendo Platinum points for visiting, which can then be redeemed for physical or digital rewards, including exclusive profile icons based on various games.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the most recent installment in the long-running series, and was released on Nintendo Switch in 2020. Since then, it's become one of the best-selling video games of all-time, with more than 44 million copies sold worldwide. Traditionally, Nintendo has only released one main Animal Crossing game per system (though some systems have gotten spin-off games, such as Happy Home Designer). Given that, we probably won't see a new Animal Crossing game until the launch of Nintendo's successor to the Switch, which is expected to arrive in 2025.

