Nintendo Switch Online Adds New NES Freebies

As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are often given access to exclusive profile icons. Usually these are based on new releases, like Endless Ocean Luminous. However, over the last few months, we've also started to see icons based on older titles that are available through Nintendo Switch Online's classic gaming apps. Earlier this year, we saw options based on games like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. This week, Nintendo has started to offer profile icons based on another classic game: the original Donkey Kong.

Like the profile icons based on those games, there is a little catch, in that these rewards are only accessible after playing the original Donkey Kong on the NES app. There's no real time limit involved, so players can start to claim them immediately after booting up the game. Of course, if you've never played the original Donkey Kong before, there's no better time than the present. The NES version is a faithful conversion of the arcade original, which introduced two of Nintendo's biggest icons: DK himself and Mario.

What Donkey Kong Profile Icons are Available?

The Donkey Kong profile icons feature multiple versions of Mario and DK, as well as one based on Pauline. You can also get icons based on those pesky flames, and even an oil drum. Unfortunately, there are no backgrounds available, which seems like a real missed opportunity. Each profile icon costs just 10 Platinum points each. Players get 50 Platinum points just for playing Donkey Kong, so there's no real reason not to claim them! Readers should note that these icons are only available through July 1st. Images of some of the icons can be found in the image below.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Current and Upcoming Nintendo Switch Online Profile Icons

In addition to the Donkey Kong profile icons, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can currently get options based on Splatoon 3 and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Profile icons based on the latter game started late last month, with new batches being released weekly. The current set based on The Thousand-Year Door is pretty notable, as it features the fan favorite character Vivian, as well as her sisters Beldam and Marilyn. There's also other party members such as Koops and Flurrie, as well as the boss character Hooktail. With Luigi's Mansion 2 HD set to release on Nintendo Switch on June 27th, it's a safe bet we'll see profile icons based on that game in a few weeks.

Are you excited for these Donkey Kong freebies? Have you ever played the original game in arcades or on NES? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!