Animal Crossing New Horizons Fans Annoyed By Nintendo’s Surprise

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is celebrating its one-year anniversary, but Nintendo’s surprise had some fans feeling like they wanted more. Isabelle’s account on Twitter posted a new Nook Tails comic. Cho Hanako’s illustrations are very cute and feel like they match the energy of the release. Unfortunately, a lot of fans want Brewster or other big material changes to the game. None of that materialized and there are some emotions flying on social media. Nintendo has released those Mario items for the game and a special item for the anniversary. But, Animal Crossing is one of those series where the people who love it are very vocal. So, they should have expected a little outspoken commentary on their choice for the surprise this month. For now, that’s all people can expect, but things can change quickly.

[Announcement]

Celebrate the first anniversary of #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons with a new installment of the Nook Tails comic! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/mKJr2BA6l7 — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 21, 2021

Nintendo scored a massive W with New Horizons last year. 2021 promises to be another big one for the company. Comicbook.com spoke to Tumblr trends expert Amanda Brennan about the wild 2020 performance.

“People have been so hype about all the new releases. I know, right now, all anyone can talk about is sitting [in the game]. So Animal Crossing has continued to become a place where people keep iterating on their islands. We've seen so many QR codes and seasonal QR codes,” Brennan said. “During fall - Tumblr's power season - there were so many cute outfits and paths for the ground. People were so excited about updating their island to have pumpkins and organizing pumpkin patches. So I anticipate that that will continue into December, as the snow starts to fall.”

She elaborated, “Also, sharing dream addresses. That is something that came out since we last spoke. And some of the islands that people share, I saw a horror island earlier this week. I saw a video where someone has made an Italian city out of their islands. So it's just creativity, pushing the limits on what you can do in the game, and at the end of the day, also sharing your love for your favorite characters.”

Did you expect more for the Anniversary? Let us know down in the comments!