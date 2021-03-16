Animal Crossing: New Horizons Free Update to Add Custom Design Enhancements, Seasonal Items, and More

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has shared a whole bunch of new details about the next free update that is set to release for the popular Nintendo Switch video game in just a few days on March 18th. The update includes several Custom Design enhancements, new seasonal items, and support for the new Sanrio Collaboration Packs that are set to go on sale in the United States at Target beginning March 26th.

More specifically, the update is adding 50 further custom design slots to both Normal and Pro Custom Design modes. The Custom Design app is also getting an upgrade on the in-game NookPhone if players use some Nook Miles to unlock it. Upgrading it will allow players to customize umbrellas, small flags, uchiwa, and photo stands.

[Announcement]

After the update on 3/18, you can add more Pro Design options, and receive 50 more slots in both Custom Designs and Pro Designs each. With a #NintendoSwitchOnline membership, you can access the Custom Design Portal from your NookPhone! pic.twitter.com/r0Hlk0xA0F — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 16, 2021

[Announcement]

The Nook Link within the #NintendoSwitchOnline app gets an update in late March! You’ll be able to collect “Nook Points” each day by accessing the app to redeem prizes in #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons. pic.twitter.com/qRVjwQaSZ1 — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 16, 2021

[Announcement]

Show your island off to the world with the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Island Tour Creator. Make digital posters and tour videos that highlight the best things about your island, then share them with others! The app will launch on 3/23. pic.twitter.com/TpdNc6sijB — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 16, 2021

In terms of the new seasonal items, players can order whoopee cushions from the Nook Shopping service between March 26th and April 1st to celebrate April Fool's Day and prom-themed items will be available from Nook Shopping and the Able Sisters shop between April 1st and April 30th. And everyone should get a 1st Anniversary Cake in their in-game mailbox after the update installs.

As noted above, the next free update is set to release on March 18th. Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular updates like the upcoming one this week. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

