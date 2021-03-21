New Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Controller Announced

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players on Nintendo Switch will soon have a new way to play thanks to the latest controller design from PowerA! The controller has a Nook, Inc. inspired design and is an officially-licensed Nintendo product. The Nook, Inc. Enhanced Wireless controller will apparently launch on April 1st, and pre-orders are currently available on Amazon for $49.99. Animal Crossing players are all too familiar with the Nook, Inc. pattern scheme from New Horizons, and this controller channels that look quite well. It also offers a more subtle design compared to some of the previous Animal Crossing controller options!

An image of the controller can be found below.

(Photo: PowerA)

For those unfamiliar with PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controller, the company offers an alternative option to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. PowerA's design has a lower MSRP, with some trade-offs, as a result. Notably, the controller does not offer Rumble features or amiibo support. As such, players looking to use the upcoming Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration amiibo cards would have to do so while the console is in portable mode, or with a Pro Controller. However, those that don't use amiibo likely won't miss the feature.

The PowerA controller does feature "mappable advanced gaming Buttons." Those do not appear on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, but they are a standard option on PowerA's controller releases. The extra buttons give players some customization options, which might appeal to Animal Crossing players. The button mapping remains in the controller's memory even after it has been disconnected from the system. More information can be found from PowerA's website right here.



Since the game's release just over a year ago, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has proven to be one of the biggest success stories on Nintendo Switch. The Animal Crossing franchise has always been a popular one for Nintendo, but New Horizons has far outperformed its predecessors. That success has led to greater support from Nintendo, and it seems the game will continue to see new items and features added for the foreseeable future!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you plan on picking up the PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

