Animal Crossing Fans Get Isabelle Trending to Celebrate New Horizons Anniversary

Animal Crossing fans have Isabelle trending again and people are having a blast. The secretary and office assistant has been a mainstay of these games for a few titles now, and everyone kind of loves her. Isabelle has even made her way into the Smash franchise as a fighter as well. So, the popularity of the series is at an all-time high. it cannot be stressed enough that Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped at the perfect time last year. Nintendo unleashed their game right as coronavirus lockdown procedures began to sweep across the globe. All that time inside left people with a ton of activities to do and social media was flooded with cool town designs and custom items. Museums, political parties, and even talk shows tried to get in on the act. So, look forward to Isabelle being a very requested character for the foreseeable future. (With or without her friend the Doomsayer in tow…) Check out some of the wildest posts about our favorite clerical worker down below:

Hi, everyone! Can you believe it's been a full year since Nook Inc. started offering its Deserted Island Getaway Package? Me neither! To commemorate the occasion, Mr. Nook has prepared a small gift for everyone on the islands. Be sure to check your mailbox! pic.twitter.com/3wUFwvnBDp — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 20, 2021

In some recent comments, Nintendo’s Shuntaro Furukawa talked about how pleased the company has been with Animal Crossings’ growth as a franchise.

“With regard to our sales forecast for the fourth quarter, we are in a different situation than we were with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons last year, but nevertheless, sales have maintained strong momentum,” the president said. “If this situation continues, we see the possibility of sales exceeding our fourth quarter plans, so we will keep up our efforts to sell hardware.”

