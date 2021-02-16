Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Excited For Festivale

Animal Crossing’s Festivale is getting started and fans are ready to party. Late last month, Nintendo announced the new event to users and the hype began then. For the winter, some of the previous holidays like Toy Day have left players looking for something to switch it up. They’re getting that in a major way with Festivale. Feathers are going to be floating down and you can craft wonderfully festive items with your collection. People already got their free maracas from Nintendo, so they should be raring to go. Also of note, if you’ve been visiting the Able Sisters since the month began, you probably have something to wear as you mark the occasion too. Check out some of the fun down below:

Goodness! The plaza is simply buzzing with energy today, isn't it? That's the spirit of Festivale! I know Pavé will be dancing all day... Will you join in and show off your moves? pic.twitter.com/YF13bYCZCB — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 15, 2021

Comicbook.com previously had the chance to speak with Tumblr trends expert Amanda Brennan about Animal Crossing’s zeitgeist moment in 2020.

“People have been so hype about all the new releases. I know, right now, all anyone can talk about is sitting [in the game]. So Animal Crossing has continued to become a place where people keep iterating on their islands. We've seen so many QR codes and seasonal QR codes,” Brennan said. “During fall - Tumblr's power season - there were so many cute outfits and paths for the ground. People were so excited about updating their island to have pumpkins and organizing pumpkin patches. So I anticipate that that will continue into December, as the snow starts to fall.”

Are you excited about Festivale? Let us know down in the comments!