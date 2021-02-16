Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Excited For Festivale
Animal Crossing’s Festivale is getting started and fans are ready to party. Late last month, Nintendo announced the new event to users and the hype began then. For the winter, some of the previous holidays like Toy Day have left players looking for something to switch it up. They’re getting that in a major way with Festivale. Feathers are going to be floating down and you can craft wonderfully festive items with your collection. People already got their free maracas from Nintendo, so they should be raring to go. Also of note, if you’ve been visiting the Able Sisters since the month began, you probably have something to wear as you mark the occasion too. Check out some of the fun down below:
Goodness! The plaza is simply buzzing with energy today, isn't it? That's the spirit of Festivale! I know Pavé will be dancing all day... Will you join in and show off your moves? pic.twitter.com/YF13bYCZCB— Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 15, 2021
Comicbook.com previously had the chance to speak with Tumblr trends expert Amanda Brennan about Animal Crossing’s zeitgeist moment in 2020.
“People have been so hype about all the new releases. I know, right now, all anyone can talk about is sitting [in the game]. So Animal Crossing has continued to become a place where people keep iterating on their islands. We've seen so many QR codes and seasonal QR codes,” Brennan said. “During fall - Tumblr's power season - there were so many cute outfits and paths for the ground. People were so excited about updating their island to have pumpkins and organizing pumpkin patches. So I anticipate that that will continue into December, as the snow starts to fall.”
Are you excited about Festivale? Let us know down in the comments!
Such a great day
festivale is such a serotonin boost I’m Crying https://t.co/cSkRKbCwDX— t i r e d a n d u n d e r w h e l m i n g (@im_underwhelmed) February 16, 2021
Big ups
Bless the Queer game designer who came up with Pavé and Festivale 🙏🏻🦚🎉🎊#acnhfestivale #acnh #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons https://t.co/MytdJiVMfC— Nick Eibler (@Nickolase77) February 16, 2021
It's going down
You know it 😎 https://t.co/Ms95FQcNCE— Wizard of Loneliness (@Robraezutarian) February 16, 2021
Let's go
Going to see what this is all about. #dbacnh #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/O5o2s9HxKV— Daniel Burapavong 🎮 (@TD2timeMVP) February 15, 2021
Come on
i forgot all about this. i've only really been playing when there's an event lmao. https://t.co/jCPUhhqsui— Genshin Simpact (@outlawstarmie) February 15, 2021
Double-edged sword
I have an animal crossing addiction but yeah make sure to get on today y'all https://t.co/G0THZNGGYA— 💀✨Fe✨💀 (@itsactuallyfe) February 15, 2021
Let's groove
Show me your moves!#ACNH #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossing #Festivale https://t.co/Ibh0INTZ0e— BLTX (@BLTX_Games) February 15, 2021
Hustle!
I COMPLETELY FORGOT THIS WAS TODAY.
I HOPE I STILL HAVE TIME. https://t.co/zxx50PYYsu— yoshidrone (@yoshidrone) February 15, 2021