Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Festivale Event Is Now Live

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features a number of exciting in-game events, and the latest in the Nintendo Switch game is Festivale. The event sees the character Pave visiting each player's island, in a celebration clearly meant to evoke Mardi Gras and Carnival. Last month's 1.7.0 update paved the way for today's event, so players should be able to boot the game right up and see the island's newest party animal. Feathers can be found flying around the island during today's event, and players that scoop them up with their nets will have the opportunity to trade them in to Pave for themed furniture and items.

An image of Pave can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Goodness! The plaza is simply buzzing with energy today, isn't it? That's the spirit of Festivale! I know Pavé will be dancing all day... Will you join in and show off your moves? pic.twitter.com/YF13bYCZCB — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 15, 2021

Fans that have participated in in-game events such as Turkey Day and Toy Day should have a good idea of what to expect from Festivale. Pave debuted in Animal Crossing: City Folk, so longtime fans of the franchise should expect to see the character playing a similar role here.

Following the Festivale event, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will see the release of Mario-themed items in March. Previous Animal Crossing games have featured Nintendo-themed items from franchises such as Metroid, Zelda, and Splatoon. It remains to be seen whether or not those items will eventually release in New Horizons, but 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, so it wouldn't be surprising to see content related to the series release as some kind of tie-in.

Following the March release, Bunny Day is expected to take place again in April. However, Nintendo has not made any kind of announcement, as of this writing. That event took place shortly after the game's release last March though, so there's a good chance that a lot of players might have missed it the first time around!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Are you still playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think of the Festivale event?