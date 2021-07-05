Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly Game Leaked

✖

A Monopoly game based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch has apparently been released and is now available in some stores! While the game has not been officially announced, Reddit user calysunflower apparently discovered and purchased it at a Walmart store. Some posters expressed doubt that this is an official product from Nintendo and Hasbro, but the user did supply the game's UPC code, allowing them to look up the item for themselves. It appears to be a legitimate release, despite the lack of official announcement. It also looks like a cool item that a lot of Animal Crossing fans will want to find for themselves!

Images of the box can be found in the Reddit post embedded below. The follow-up post containing the UPC and other images can be found right here.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly comes with four character tokens of the game's Villagers, with each holding a different item: a shovel, an apple, a net, and a fishing rod. Money seems to have been replaced with Bells, while properties have been replaced with fish, bugs, fruit, and fossils. It's hard to say how much the actual game differs from traditional Monopoly, but it certainly looks like Hasbro has embraced the Animal Crossing theme!

Since its release last year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a massive success for Nintendo. The game quickly became the best-selling in the series, and one of the best-selling games on the entire Switch platform. As a result of this success, Nintendo and other companies have released a lot of merchandise centered around the game lately. From a Build-a-Bear collection, to a number of exclusive t-shirts from UNIQLO, it's clear that Animal Crossing has become one of Nintendo's top tier franchises. Nintendo has also stated that more content will be coming to the game in the future, so Animal Crossing fans should have quite a bit to look forward to!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you plan on buying this version of Monopoly? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!