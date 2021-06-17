Nintendo Teases New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Content

✖

The absence of Animal Crossing: New Horizons from the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation was notable to say the least. The Nintendo Switch game has been a massive success over the last year, and fans couldn't be blamed for thinking Nintendo might have more information to share regarding new updates. Thankfully, it seems Animal Crossing fans can expect much more to come! In a new interview with The Verge, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser confirmed that more content is coming to the game, despite the fact that the company isn't prepared to make any official announcements, at this time.

"While we didn’t talk about it [during the E3 Nintendo Direct], we absolutely have plans going forward to ensure the 33 million people who have islands out there have new and fun activities to engage with," Bowser told The Verge. "Look for more to come."

Unfortunately, Bowser did not offer any further details. New Horizons has proven to be the biggest success ever for the series, so this is somewhat unprecedented territory for Nintendo. Typically, Animal Crossing games have released with all of the content intact, with little in the way of expansions. With New Horizons, Nintendo opted to release holiday content in the form of updates, preventing those that "time travel" in the game from being able to take part in holiday events early. Fans have gotten used to those updates, but now that a year has passed since the game's release, we've mostly seen minor changes to the same events.

Bowser's use of the 33 million sales figure says a lot about how Nintendo views the Animal Crossing series. That figure makes it one of the best-selling games on Switch, and Nintendo will likely want to keep people invested. Whether that means smaller updates like we've seen earlier this year, or something bigger, remains to be seen. There are still a lot of things Animal Crossing fans would like to see added to the game, including Brewster and The Roost cafe from Animal Crossing: New Leaf. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what else is in store.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What would you like to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!