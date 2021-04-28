Animal Crossing: New Horizons Seasonal Events Update Live, Patch Notes Released

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.10.0 is now live on Nintendo Switch, just in time to give players updated versions of a handful of events. As announced by Nintendo yesterday, the game's latest update takes existing events like May Day, International Museum Day, and Wedding Season and adds some new twists in order to give returning fans a reason to revisit them. Time will tell whether or not these updates will be enough to keep players engaged, but fans won't have to wait long to find out, as May Day is just a few short days away! Full patch notes from Nintendo can be found below:

General updates

The May Day, International Museum Day, and “wedding season” seasonal events have been updated.

It’s now possible to wake up from a dream by using the – Button.

The following content has also been added: Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping.



Fixed issues

Fixed an issue where the player could build a fence on the pier when standing on top of a custom design placed on the ground.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

The Animal Crossing franchise has been a staple on Nintendo platforms for 20 years now, but New Horizons quickly became a much bigger success than any previous entry. That success has resulted in a much greater demand for content, but it's hard to say how much more fans can expect now that the game has been out for a year. Previous games in the series haven't offered much in the way of updates, with the exception of New Leaf's Welcome amiibo content.

If Nintendo wants to keep players engaged, the company will have to find more ways to keep the experience fresh. It's hard to say whether or not these updates will do just that, but it does seem like a nice start, so existing players aren't simply replaying the same things. With E3 around the corner, it's possible Nintendo will have more to reveal about the game very soon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think of the game's latest update?