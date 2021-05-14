Animal Crossing: New Horizons: How to Glitch into the Game's Pools

✖

A glitch has been discovered in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch that allows villagers to wade in pools and even rivers! In order to pull off the glitch, players must place an unfinished puzzle piece at the corner of a cliff, and the pool must be half a block away. After the player uses a ladder to go up the cliff, they should be able to glitch into the pool. A tutorial has been shared on Twitter by user @Wilbos_World. The trick works the same way for rivers, but as @Wilbos_World points out, the process is a little bit trickier!

The tutorial video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Here is a quick tutorial on how to do the Animal Crossing glitch that let's you sit in pools/swim in lakes!#acnh #どうぶつの森 #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/J2y2FjNmAk — Wilbo (@Wilbos_World) May 12, 2021

Fans that want to try this glitch for themselves will definitely want to do so sooner, rather than later. Nintendo has a tendency to fix glitches like this one quickly, so an update for the game will probably be revealed soon. If that does end up happening, hopefully the company will give Animal Crossing players a way to lounge in the game's pools and tubs without having to resort to using a glitch. Sure, players can swim in the ocean, but it's not nearly as relaxing! With summer just around the corner, some fun pool photos seem like the perfect way for players to celebrate the season.

Nintendo could reveal more of its plans for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the very near future. The game has been a massive success for Nintendo, and fans have been hoping to see more content. There have been rumors about a big new update, but so far, the company has been quiet regarding its future plans. Nintendo is slated to appear at next month's all-digital E3 event, and that would be the perfect place to reveal more content for the game! Fans will just have to watch and see.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you plan on trying out this glitch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!