Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.1 Update Live, Full Patch Notes Released

Last week finally saw the release of the big 2.0.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch, as well as the debut of the Happy Home Paradise DLC. Fans really seem to be enjoying the new content, but there have been a number of bugs reported over the last few days. One of the biggest was an issue that occurred if a player asked to remodel a resident’s home while the airport gates were open. Thankfully, Nintendo has now released version 2.0.1 of the game, and it addresses this problem, as well as several others. Full patch notes directly from the company can be found below:

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue that could occur if a player asks to remodel a resident’s home while the airport gate is open.

Fixed an issue where the Kiki & Lala wand item was mistakenly appearing in Nook Shopping as “Not for sale.”

Fixed an issue where the coconut juice and frozen-treat set items would not appear under the Miscellaneous tab for DIY Recipes.

Fixed an issue where the flowing-river flooring item would notdisplay properly in Photopia or expanded player homes when placedhorizontally.

Fixed an issue where some residents would try to cook using something other than a kitchen item in their home.

Fixed an issue where residents visiting a player’s home would talk as if they were in the café.

Fixed Issues related to DLC

The following issues related to the paid DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise have been fixed.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to proceed with the gamewithout designing the school when normally the school would need to bedesigned. If you have save data where you proceeded without designingthe school, you can use the following methods to restore your save datato proper conditions. For Players that have not remodeled the school: After completing 1 or 2 other jobs, and no other events trigger at that time, the event to design the school will trigger. For players that have remodeled the school: Theevent for designing the school will not trigger, but the features thatnormally unlock from the event to design the school (such as furnitureitems and room size) will become useable when you start your next job.

Fixed an issue causing an error to occur when using amiibo to change members at a facility.

Fixed an issue where you could obtain turnips countless times from Joan in the hospital.

Fixed an issue where the ripe sugarcane plant item would unlock by obtaining tomatoes.

Obviously this update isn’t nearly as exciting as the one that debuted last week, but these bug fixes should be a welcome sight, regardless! Nintendo has stated that there will be no major content updates for the game following version 2.0.0 and Happy Home Paradise, but the occasional bug fix was always part of the plan. Now that 2.0.1 is out, hopefully Animal Crossing fans can simply enjoy the game without worrying about any other issues popping up!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

