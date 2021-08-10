Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Now Live on Nintendo Switch, Patch Notes Coming Soon

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.11.1 is now live on Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, we have no idea what to expect, as Nintendo has not yet updated its site with patch notes. This post will be updated when the patch notes go live. Presumably, the update will focus on bug fixes, as Nintendo tends to announce any kind of content update ahead of time. Fans have been eagerly awaiting some kind of substantial expansion over the last few months, but there just hasn't been a whole lot of new things to do in the game. Nintendo has confirmed that a big update will release this year, but that likely won't make anyone feel better in the meantime!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has proven to be a massive success for Nintendo since its release last year. In Nintendo's second quarter financial highlights, the company revealed that the game has now sold 33.89 million units, solidifying its place as the second best-selling game on Switch. It's a huge improvement over Animal Crossing: New Leaf; the previous game in the series was the best-selling Animal Crossing game prior to New Horizons. That title has sold just 12.93 million copies since 2012.

Given how many people have purchased New Horizons, it's not surprising that Nintendo plans to release a significant content update later this year. The company clearly wants to keep fans invested, and get more players to check out the title. Hopefully the next big update will live up to expectations, and satisfy fans that have been waiting for more. There are a number of features from previous Animal Crossing games that would make welcome additions to New Horizons, most notably the Roost cafe and the return of Brewster. This year is quickly winding down, so it seems like a good bet that we'll know what to expect in the near future!

