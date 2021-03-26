Animal Crossing Fans Upset After Messy Sanrio Amiibo Cards Target Release
Animal Crossing New Horizons fans are mad about the latest Amiibo release at Target. Sanrio partnered with Nintendo to give players special items to wear and use around their islands. Well, the set of six cards was really hard to come by, and that set off the larger Animal Crossing community. The digital doors opened at 6AM PT and it was a bloodbath. Players reported getting errors checking out, and even more annoyingly, some people speculate bots were sucking up copies at a startling rate. Things get even stranger when you consider that the cards were pickup in-store only. So, there’s even more of a safety net against scalpers. For the fans, all that rage is compounded by the fact that Japan and Europe have had access to the Sanrio cards since 2017. Check out all that reaction down below:
Literally every other country on the planet: “here’s a link to preorder your animal crossing x Sanrio amiibo cards! Have fun! ❤️”
US Target: “if you want the silly little animal cards you must answer my riddles three”— hannah @ persephonyx propaganda (@carebeware) March 21, 2021
Polygon actually spoke to Nintendo of America head Doug Bowser about Animal Crossing’s performance.
"'Well beyond expectations' is, I think, the simplest way to put it in," he explained when New Horizons was brought up. "I don’t know that we expected it to be truly the cultural touchpoint that it became across the globe. And what we were pleased to see is how it redefined how people thought about video games and how they incorporated it in their lives. We saw people celebrating graduations; having birthday parties; weddings, even – virtually, through the game itself.”
Would you like to see these Amiibo become more common? Let us know down in the comments!
Isabelle, can you help us fix this?
[Announcement]— Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 26, 2021
The #AnimalCrossing @Sanrio Collaboration Pack amiibo cards are available starting today! Use them with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and bring some Sanrio cuteness to your island. Available exclusively at @Target. @HelloKitty pic.twitter.com/VqfqnN0FDB
Trash
I just wanted one (1) packet of the Sanrio amiibo cards and all I got was pain and no sleep pic.twitter.com/IwVNK4j9EV— lauren (@rivendellacnhh) March 26, 2021
Coming up empty
So much for buying the Sanrio Animal Crossing Amiibo cards. I tried right at 9am when they went live and they were gone I’m the time it took to add them to my cart.
Anyone else have this happen?
Thanks @Target 🤦♂️ #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/P2zYMrDb1t— Professor Jay (@Prof_Jay_Gaming) March 26, 2021
pain.
I really thought I was going to get the Sanrio animal crossing amiibo cards today 😩😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kPr1CLvOTn— Mercy Killing 🏹✒️✈️🖤 (@MercedesKilling) March 26, 2021
A much better vision for the future
“hello im here to pick up my sanrio amiibo cards” pic.twitter.com/yLC8hhW3K8— ♡ (@pinkt6pe) March 26, 2021
Be nice to retail workers!!!
the real victims of the animal crossing x sanrio amiibo card reprint pic.twitter.com/XCyZ2gwvWf— ANNA (@realannaisbell) March 26, 2021
Just frustrating
whom else tryna cop ac sanrio amiibo cards and is refreshing the target website every 5 mins pic.twitter.com/sKGqJ6XBKU— fabi (@fauxkit) March 26, 2021
Jackpot!
I was so sad when the Target app and website said the animal crossing amiibo were sold out, but when I went into the store and asked them, they still had plenty in stock! PLEASE go check your local Target and ask about the Sanrio amiibo cards! They are setting them out on shelves pic.twitter.com/KQz0W1LexG— Lina 💖 bIm (@buggysy) March 26, 2021