Animal Crossing Fans Upset After Messy Sanrio Amiibo Cards Target Release

Animal Crossing New Horizons fans are mad about the latest Amiibo release at Target. Sanrio partnered with Nintendo to give players special items to wear and use around their islands. Well, the set of six cards was really hard to come by, and that set off the larger Animal Crossing community. The digital doors opened at 6AM PT and it was a bloodbath. Players reported getting errors checking out, and even more annoyingly, some people speculate bots were sucking up copies at a startling rate. Things get even stranger when you consider that the cards were pickup in-store only. So, there’s even more of a safety net against scalpers. For the fans, all that rage is compounded by the fact that Japan and Europe have had access to the Sanrio cards since 2017. Check out all that reaction down below:

Literally every other country on the planet: “here’s a link to preorder your animal crossing x Sanrio amiibo cards! Have fun! ❤️” US Target: “if you want the silly little animal cards you must answer my riddles three” — hannah @ persephonyx propaganda (@carebeware) March 21, 2021

Polygon actually spoke to Nintendo of America head Doug Bowser about Animal Crossing’s performance.

"'Well beyond expectations' is, I think, the simplest way to put it in," he explained when New Horizons was brought up. "I don’t know that we expected it to be truly the cultural touchpoint that it became across the globe. And what we were pleased to see is how it redefined how people thought about video games and how they incorporated it in their lives. We saw people celebrating graduations; having birthday parties; weddings, even – virtually, through the game itself.”

