Animated ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Reportedly In the Works

With an even bigger reveal for the upcoming Mortal Kombat coming later this month, there’s a ton of interest in this franchise that has spawned numerous media adaptations, including full-on films and comics. Now it looks like there might be a new animated movie in the works, at least according to a recent report.

According to the Revenge of the Fans site, it looks like WB Animation could be preparing to unveil an animated series in the near future. According the same report, we even have some potential casting picks as well.

Reportedly, Community star Joel McHale is one of the actors of interest, though what his role will be has yet to be disclosed. Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter is also allegedly in talks for a role, with the report speculating a possible Sonya Blade pick.

As far as who else is a potential addition to the cast, the site outlines the following actors to be potentially joining this rumored movie:

Darin DePaul (Spider-Man PS4, Justice League Action)

Fred Tatasciore (He’s absolutely prolific, but you can currently check him out on Avengers Assemble and the newVoltron)

Grey Griffin (Young Justice, Avengers Assemble)

Ike Amadi (Avengers Assemble, Trollhunters)

Kevin Michael Richardson (Another absolutely prolific voice actor, it was just announced he’ll be Mr. Terrific in Justice League vs The Fatal Five)

Patrick Seitz (Has voiced Scorpion for all of the new MK games)

Robin Atkin Downes (Disenchantment, Voltron, a ton more)

Steve Blum (Voiced Sub-Zero in the Mortal Kombat reboot game)

Jordan Rodrigues

With Warner Bros launching their own streaming service later this year, it would make sense that a potential Mortal Kombat animated movie could be in the works, especially since the reboot seems to be a standstill. Still, this site didn’t list a source so take this report with a very heavy grain of salt.

