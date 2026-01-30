Funko Reveals Turok: Preorder Origins POP! Lineup Now

Funko POP! figures are born, but then eventually, those very figures become rare collectibles… with the lifespan between announcement and hard-to-find status being way too quick. So quick, that avid fans have to stay vigilant about where to buy (and more importantly, when EXACTLY). Being “in-the-know” on upcoming releases tied to hot gaming properties is basically required these days.

That’s why the sudden appearance of Turok: Origins Funko POP! figures on Amazon has certainly caught our attention. The dinosaur-hunting franchise is making its long-awaited comeback, and Funko is wasting no time getting in on the prehistoric action with a pair of Amazon-exclusive figures that are available for pre-order right now.

Why This Lineup Make Sense

Turok is coming back in a big way. The upcoming co-op reboot blends classic dinosaur-slaying combat with futuristic weaponry and a fresh narrative. With an expected release window targeting sometime in 2026, the franchise is undoubtedly hoping to reclaim its throne as gaming’s premier dino-hunting experience.

These Funko POP! figures are pulling directly from the new game’s creature designs rather than leaning on nostalgia. These aren’t your 90s Turok enemies (though we can always pine over that wildly nostalgic time). These are fresh interpretations straight from Origins’ aesthetic, making them feel distinctly current rather than just another retro cash-grab.

The Funko POP! Lineup at a Glance

Rather than focusing on playable heroes, Funko has made the bold choice to kick off with a two-figure wave centered on the game’s menacing creatures… a move that highlights Turok’s monster-driven appeal (which will likely be an absolute hit for younger gamers and Funko collectors).

POP! Games: Armored Lusovenator

This heavily armored dinosaur enemy comes straight from the battlefields of Turok: Origins. Standing at the standard Funko scale (approximately 3.75 inches tall), the figure captures every detail of the game’s tech-enhanced predator. The aggressive sculpt features impressive armor plating that sets it apart from traditional dinosaur POP! designs we’ve seen before.

Box number 1198 (for you in-box collectors keeping track) is available for pre-order at $14.99 with a release date of March 29, 2026. The detailing on this one makes it worth every penny of that price tag.

POP! Games: Bearded Dragon

Standing as the creature-feature counterpart to the Lusovenator, the Bearded Dragon brings a more monstrous aesthetic to your collection. With its bulkier body and spiked silhouette, this figure creates a perfect (more “natural?”) visual contrast when displayed alongside the armored figure.

At the same $14.99 price point (box number 1197), this slightly larger sculpt completes the initial wave with the same expected March 29, 2026 delivery date. The exaggerated features and intimidating stance make this one a standout even among Funko’s extensive monster lineup.

Why These Are Worth Pre-ordering

Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee means you’ll pay the lowest price offered between now and release day. And with Prime shipping and easy cancellation, there’s virtually no downside to locking in your order early.

Early Turok merchandise will likely be more limited compared to larger franchises. These officially licensed figures from Funko’s POP! Games line are an accessible entry point for gamers who might not normally collect Funko products, but want to show support for Turok’s revival.

Turok: Origins is shaping up to be one of the more interesting franchise revivals in gaming, and this Funko POP! lineup gives fans an easy way to get in early on what could become a highly collectible series. Don’t sleep on these pre-orders… availability tends to tighten as we get closer to launch, and nobody wants to be paying inflated aftermarket prices when they could have scored retail-priced armored dinos (… a sentence that was just as weird to write as it probably is to read).