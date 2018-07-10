Another World Nintendo Switch Review: Still Out of This World

Back in the 90’s, I came across a classic game called Out of This World on the Super Nintendo, which originally released back on the Commodore Amiga. It was an intriguing title, though a bit frustrating at first because you don’t really know how to solve certain scenarios until you put a little bit of brain power at work. For instance, how the heck was I supposed to know I needed to kick these spiky slugs before they stab into my skin?

But it’s that level of mystery that made the game work so well, whether you were avoiding the jaws of a panther-like creature or trying to figure out the best way to keep you and your alien buddy alive. It’s still a great classic to this very day, and one you can now experience on the Nintendo Switch with Another World.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m not sure what prompted the name change, as I thought Out of This World was a better fit. But no matter. It’s the content that counts here, and despite the game showing its age in certain regards, it’s still something that’s well worth your time — especially if you’re looking for a solid time-waster on your next road trip.

An Old-School Challenge Awaits

The game, originally produced by Eric Chahi, follows a scientist who’s working on a particle accelerator. Curiosity gets the better of him, though, as his work suddenly transports him to a dangerous alien world where everything is pretty much out to kill him. You’ll need to act quickly and instinctively if you hope to survive against growing alien forces.

The game relies a lot on trial and error, but fortunately gives you a better idea of what’s at stake as you go along. Should you blast these alien enemies? Or maybe find another route for you and your newfound ally to make your way off world? The choice is obviously yours.

Some patience is required to get the most out of Another World, but the classic vibe remains completely intact. Chahi’s controls still feel instinctive on the Switch, both for on the go play and on your TV screen. And there are also different difficulty settings to mess around with, in case you feel like making your journey even harder for some reason. (It’s probably best that you don’t tackle Hardcore unless you’re absolutely ready, just saying.)

Somewhat Incomplete, But a Fun Retro Ride

As for the game’s graphics, they do show a bit of aging, but still look great. There’s an option to either display the original game coding or new HD visuals, and while they aren’t quite smooth, it is a fascinating game to look at, especially as you discover new dangers within this world. The audio is also pitch perfect, including the neat musical tones and grunting alien noises. Glad those haven’t changed in the least.

If there’s an area where Another World comes up short, it’s with replay value. You can tackle the game again on a higher difficulty setting if you please, but that’s really about it. Alas, the game ends on a cliffhanger; and there’s no word on whether DotEmu is working on its follow-up for the Switch. Fingers crossed that they are.

But if you can accept the fact that the story isn’t quite complete and the game’s decades old setup requires a little bit of patience, you’ll find Another World to be a fascinating journey. The challenge level is pretty high up there, but the gameplay is rewarding and the way you overcome certain scenarios is really something. Plus, the ability to switch between two graphic styles is awesome, and a niche that DotEmu has gotten really good with since Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. I hope they keep the trend up.

Now then…how about Heart of the Alien…?

WWG’s Score: 3.5/5

Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.