BioWare Says Anthem Has the Pontential To Be “A Really Amazing Game”

Anthem is one of the hottest messes of this entire generation, right next to the launch of No Man’s Sky, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Fallout 76. That said, BioWare still has hope it can turn things around and deliver on the potential it thinks the game has. Today, EA Play went down. Anthem was nowhere to be found. However, in-between FIFA 20 and Madden NFL 20, the livestream caught up with producer on the game, Ben Iriving, who admitted the team has learned a lot from the launch of Anthem, and is ready to take that and improve the game, which according to Irving, has a future and the potential to be a “really amazing” experience.

“Anthem does have a future — a very bright future, we hope,” said Irving “We’ve learned a lot these past few months. We really want to make the game better — we believe Anthem can be a really amazing game. We know we have some work to do. We just want to work with the community and build it together and make it the game that everyone wants it to be.”

Irving also confirmed the team is working with influencers and getting player feedback about the recent events of Cataclysm. And, well, that was about all we got during EA Play’s Anthem minute.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that one of the largest criticism of BioWare with Anthem has been its communication. In fact, it went radio silent for an entire month back in May. So, there seems to be a bit of a contradiction between this and when Irving mentioned they want to build the game with the community. That said, it’s good to see BioWare and EA are still hanging in there and are trying to make things work. Question is: how long will EA give BioWare to turn things around before it decides to just move on from the game?

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.