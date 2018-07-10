Anthem Co-Op Play, Customization, AI Support, and More Revealed

We’ve been learning more and more about BioWare’s upcoming online RPG Anthem since its full gameplay reveal at E3 2018, including the possibility of romances in the future, the scope of the overall game, and even how many hands were involved in a project of this size. But one thing we spoke about during our hands-on impressions of the game was how dynamic the game felt, how reactive. Now we’re learning even more about the title including more on co-op play, how to customize, and much, much more!

BioWare exec Mark Darrah continues his Twitterpades giving interested fans an inside look at what we can expect from the wildly expansive title releasing early next year. First and foremost – what about our characters? BioWare isn’t pulling a Dragon Age Origins (though, hnng, that game was amazing), player’s characters will be fully voiced according to Darrah. Other answers we’ve gathered from his rapid-fire Q&A on his Twitter includes more on the lore and how it will even include sports, being able to toggle off that helmet, Freelancers can level perks while their Javelins earn gear, players can swim, there are non-combat interactions involving missions, and more.

One tid-bit he did mention that crushed my full-blown customizing heart is that Javelins won’t be fully customizable with unique designs – at least not at launch. That means that the potential to show off that unique flair could come with an update further down the line, but it isn’t slated for launch at this time. The good news is that there is still customization, including color changes and full skin use – even better? The customization isn’t a one-time only use like in Destiny 2.

We also learned that expeditions can start at two locations: Fort Taris and in the Strider. Additionally for those looking to play solo and still hoping for some additional help, we’ve got some bad news. Darrah also did confirm that AI players are not slated for assistance for those that choose to take on this adventure solo. The game can absolutely be played by one’s self, that much was easy to tell from the gameplay demo earlier last month, though the use of collective combos does make playing with friends more rewarding.

Matchmaking will be available for all aspects of the game, and there is a level cap also set.

If you’re interested in learning more about our time with Anthem, you can check out our full hands-on impressions piece right here. Overall, I enjoyed my time with Anthem. I think that if gamers go in prepared NOT expecting it to play like Mass Effect than it will be an enjoyable experience. Solo play is encouraged, as is being a team player, and as long as you go into it with knowing that it is what it’s meant to be – a brand new IP – I think others will enjoy it as well. I’m anxious to play more!

Anthem launches on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can also catch up on our previous coverage on BioWare’s upcoming title in our community hub here!