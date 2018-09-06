Anthem Producer Promises New IP Will Feel Complete From Day One

We’ve been learning a lot about BioWare’s new IP Anthem over the last several months, with our first big reveal of the story during PAX West. Now the team is going even further to talk about their latest game and are taking a moment to calm fears that the title will feel incomplete due to its longevity push.

Producer Mike Darrah recently sat down with USgamer to discuss the state of the game and the initial impression players will have on day one.

“Yeah and you know one of the things that I think has been a relatively recent lesson in the live-service space is that before last year I think you saw games coming out that were relatively incomplete. [Games] that then sort of built up and built their fan base over time and grew and got bigger. And I think in the last year you’ve seen a couple of games launch that were in that same kind of space that you would’ve thought, ‘Okay this should be fine’ that then didn’t work out.”

He added, “People came in and they went, ‘there’s not enough here’ and they left. So, I think it’s partially because the competition in the space has gotten harder people are less willing to just kind of hang out and hope that stuff is going to come along. There are other things for them to do. So, I think for me a big lesson has been that… it’s that you need to have enough on the first day so that there’s a reason to stay. And when more is coming then that’s great. That’s amazing. But I’m not just going to hang out and wait for the game to become complete. It has to be complete from day one.”

When speaking with the team at PAX, BioWare mentioned that though it is ‘new’ for the studio, players will instantly get the familiar feeling that they have with previous games from the team. They also mentioned that they were “shaking in anticipation” to see how the perception about the game will shift at launch when players can see its interactive nature first hand.

As far as Anthem goes, the game officially drops on February 22nd of next year.