‘Anthem’ Demo Server Issues Detailed With New BioWare Statement

As with many demos, betas, etc for online games, BioWare’s Anthem is seeing a little bit of an overpopulation problem on the game’s servers. Understandable, given it’s the very first day of the demo but the good news is that if you’re having problems connecting, the studio is actively working on a fix.

The EA Help Twitter took to the social media platform to address the growing complaints about server integrity:

We’re adding more server capacity to the #Anthem demo right now. Hang tight while we work to get everyone into the game. — EA Help (@EAHelp) January 25, 2019

The caption above reads, “We’re adding more server capacity to the Anthem demo right now. Hang tight while we work to get everyone into the game.” As mentioned, it’s really not that uncommon for this to happen to an online game before it’s fully launched and even then, day one is usually a huge mess as well. With the opinion of Anthem doing almost a complete 180 since it was officially revealed, it’s understandable that so many would be interested to get a taste of the game themselves.

We recently sat down with the team over at BioWare to talk to the devs and play a lot of the game. The verdict? It totally blew our expectations out of the water. You can read our full thoughts on the new IP right here (warning, there is a lot) with a small snippet below:

“All in all, Anthem really seemed to honor its promise of feeling something entirely new but still with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was “Wow, this doesn’t feel like a BioWare game at all” but as time went on, I realised that wasn’t quite true. It both felt similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically felt very new. As a HARDCORE BioWare franchise fan, that wasn’t a bad thing. It’s new, but it works.”

Anthem will have a ton of content played both at launch and in the years to follow. But for th ose that want to play a little early, there’s a few things you need to know:

If you have pre-ordered or are an active EA Access subscriber, you’ll be able to participate in the VIP demo starting January 25. Then, on February 1, the open demo goes live and everyone will be able to spend the weekend playing Anthem. If you subscribe to Origin Access Premier you’ll be able to start playing the full game through Early Access on February 15. Or you can play the first 10 hours on the same day through the Play First Trial. And finally, our worldwide launch date is February 22!

Anthem arrives on February 22nd on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Are you excited for the new IP? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Update #1: BioWare issued us the following statement – “The main issue impacting the Anthem VIP demo on PC and PS4 has been resolved. Anyone who has had an issue on those platforms should restart the game and attempt to join again. Our team is still working on fixes for some of the issues we’re seeing on Xbox One.”

Update #2:

EA Community Manager Jesse Anderson listed out the known issues: