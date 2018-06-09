Anthem Gets Great New Screenshots

Ever since its gameplay reveal earlier today, Anthem has been stirring up quite a buzz within the BioWare community. And while we wait for new details to come around, we’ve got a bunch of new screenshots for you to gaze upon.

We’ve separated them across this article, and includes some fresh new details from the press release straight from the publisher!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Anthem, up to four players explore and battle in a dangerous, mysterious place populated by great characters and a unique BioWare story. Players will also create stories of their own while they play, so no two journeys are the same. Javelin exosuits make their pilots powerful heroes in the world, with awesome weapons and incredible special abilities that allow for combat and exploration in a hostile environment. Players will be able to customize and personalize their suits with unique paint jobs and gear so they’ll have the right tools to confront almost any situation, and look good doing it.

Players excited to enter the dangerous world of Anthem are now able to pre-order the game. Those who dowill receive VIP demo access and a unique in-game Founders banner. Those who pre-order the Anthemstandard edition will also receive a legendary weapon and the Legion of Dawn Armor Pack for the Ranger Javelin as part of their pre-order content. In addition, those who purchase the Legion of Dawn Edition of Anthem for pre-order or after launch will also receive the full set of Legion of Dawn Armor Packs (including the Ranger Javelin Legion of Dawn Armor Pack), a Ranger Javelin gear attachment, the digital soundtrack and more.

Anthem is developed by BioWare and will be available worldwide February 22 for Origin for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Origin Access Premier members can be the first to play the full game with unlimited access on PC starting February 15, and EA Access and Origin Access Basic members can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time as part of the Play First Trial.

As you can see, the game looks pretty amazing thus far. We can’t wait to see more gameplay come our way.