Final Fantasy 14 Support Is Ending for One Platform, and Players Are Worried

Final Fantasy 14 players received some bad news that will affect a large portion of the game’s fan base. According to new information, Microsoft and Square Enix will no longer offer support for Final Fantasy 14 for devices that operate on Windows 10. This change will take place starting on October 14th, giving players a few more months before they are on their own with Square Enix’s MMORPG.

After the news broke about Final Fantasy 14, many players feared the worst, expecting they would not be able to play the game on PC if they used Windows 10. This would be extremely tragic, as many of these players have spent thousands of hours in the game. However, this is not the case, as Final Fantasy 14 will still be playable for those still using Windows 10. But there is some bad news.

Once Microsoft ends security update support on Windows 10, Final Fantasy 14 will be affected by this, as Square Enix will largely not be able to help players with support issues. The game itself will still be playable on Windows 10 devices, but should problems arise, those players shouldn’t expect as much support. Players can still get aid on a case-by-case basis, but for the most part, if an issue arises, they should expect to be on their own. That said, the community has proven in the past that it can find indirect solutions to problems, and this should be where these players turn to.

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

One thing that remains unclear is how this will affect future updates for Final Fantasy 14 on PC. If the MMO continues to get updates, any issues that arise may not be able to be addressed properly by Square Enix. It remains to be seen how Final Fantasy 14 performs going forward on PC, but those unwilling to make the change to Windows 11 should be prepared for issues going forward.