Ghost of Tsushima Fans Surprised by Free Anniversary Download

Sucker Punch and Sony are celebrating the fifth anniversary of Ghost of Tsushima, which released on July 17th, 2020. Both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users can join in on the celebrations thanks to this free PSN download. With the Ghost of Yotei on the horizon, fans are jumping back into the Ghost of Tsushima, especially with the PC release, to prepare for the upcoming sequel, and this freebie is the perfect way to show your love for the series.

Ghost of Tsushima fans can download three special 5th Anniversary Avatars thanks to these PSN downloads. It remains unclear how long these will be available for players to download, so they are encouraged to download them quickly. The icons themselves were shown off via the Sucker Punch Productions Twitter account with separate codes redeemable based on what region you’re in.

Here are the Ghost of Tsushima 5th Anniversary Avatar codes for each region:

JMCP-KMTE-3HG2 – Americas

– Americas 9M9T-ND7G-7H2A – Europe/Australia

– Europe/Australia JF28-69XM-EA95 – Japan

– Japan X3BP-MKG5-AQ6R – Korea

– Korea HBE4-B797-AKME – Asia

Players can redeem these PSN download codes in the PlayStation Store. PS Plus is not required to access these Ghost of Tsushima avatars. Once downloaded, fans can customize their PSN Accounts and use these stylish avatars. All three avatars feature Jin, but offer different designs so players can choose what style they want, though they are free to switch them at anytime.

Happy 5th Anniversary to #GhostofTsushima!



Thank you so much to our amazing community that continues to show their love and support for our game. It's been an honor to still see such love five years later.



We'd love to hear what makes Ghost of Tsushima special to you and see… pic.twitter.com/qUWvR5cRAc — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) July 17, 2025

Some were hoping for more, as God of War: Ragnarok received an in-game update for one of its recent anniversaries. However, with Ghost of Yotei due out on October 2nd, it makes sense for Sucker Punch to focus on this project. The most recent State of Play focused on Ghost of Yotei, giving fans a more in-depth look at the upcoming title.

Sony has also announced a special limited edition PlayStation 5 console for Ghost of Yotei. This will pair nicely with the Collector’s Edition for the game, providing even more ways for fans to support both Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei.