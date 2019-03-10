‘Apex Legends’ Battle Pass Details Leaked

It’s March, and Apex Legends’ first Battle Pass still isn’t here. However, while players patiently wait for Respawn Entertainment to drop it and kick-off Season 1, data miners have been sifting through the game’s files looking for their own information. And like always, they haven’t come up empty handed.

Data miner @RealApexLeaks posted to Twitter today sharing information they found believes points to some of the type of content and features we will see with the Battle Pass. Here’s what they found:

LEAK: Some leaks about the Battle Pass. I’ll explain the pics in their order. 1) Looks like the Buttons

2) Will have a separate menu page/option

3) Battle Pass Bonus

4) Skins confirmed as one of the cosmetics#ApexLegends #ApexPartner #ApexLegendsBattleRoyale #ApexLegendsleaks pic.twitter.com/8hnodvTAVo — Apex Legends – News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) March 10, 2019

As you can see, the new Battle Pass will likely have skins and icons as rewards for plowing through it, and will have its own dedicated page on the menu screen. Of course, this was to be expected, but wasn’t a guarantee.

That said, like any leak, this should all still be taken with a grain of salt. Data mining leaks are often a goldmine of information about what’s coming to a game in the future, but sometimes they never come to fruition, while other times the conclusions drawn around them are inaccurate.

Luckily, given that the Battle Pass is expected to release sometime this month, we won’t have to suffice with leaks and morsels for too much longer.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game — including our official review of it — click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter Tyler and let me know there.

