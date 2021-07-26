Apex Legends: Emergence Gameplay Trailer Released

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is officially set to release its new season, "Emergence," on August 3rd, bringing with it the usual bevy of new content in the form of a new Legend, a new weapon, map update, and more. Ahead of the release next week, the first gameplay trailer for the new season of Apex Legends has been shared to show off just what players can expect to find and do as part of the latest and greatest season of the free-to-play battle royale shooter.

More specifically, "Emergence" includes the new Legend Seer, who is described as "a mysterious outcast" with abilities like sensors and drones. The new Rampage LMG weapon looks devastating and can be charged up for an even faster fire rate. As for the map update, the World's Edge map will be much heavier on the lava with several points of interest like the Refinery changed and warped by Hammond's machinations. There are also several new rotations added to the map. And to top it all off, the new season includes Ranked Arenas for the first time in addition to the normal Ranked Battle Royale.

You can check it all out for yourself below:

World’s Edge is crumbling, a new Legend joins the fray, and the deadly new Rampage LMG is now in play—see how the Games are evolving in Apex Legends: Emergence. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/0hFlFtzBiM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 26, 2021

As noted above, the new season of Apex Legends, "Emergence," is set to kick off on August 3rd. Apex Legends itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 9, which seems to have dropped the number in favor of a name only with "Legacy." And thus, "Emergence" is Season 10. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

