‘Apex Legends’ Exploit Makes Kicking Better Than Any Gun

There’s a lot of debate over what’s the best gun in Apex Legends. Most would say Wingman, some may claim Peacekeeper or the R-99. There would probably even be a few shouts for the likes of the R-301 Carbine, Longbow, and Devotion. And then there’s the legendary weapons, which are a different story all together. What’s not an effective way to kill your opponents in the battle royale game though is melee. Whether you kick or punch, if the other player has a gun, you’re probably done for. Well, normally you’re, but with a new game-breaking exploit, melee may be better than even a fully-gold kitted Wingman.

What makes melee attacks so ineffective is the delay between each that occurs. This ensures that even if you find yourself in a tight space with another player, you’re going to have quite a hard time trying to knock them with just punches and kicks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Normally, the only time you’d want to melee is at the start of the game when you have no guns or when a player comes breathing down your throat and you need to make some breathing room.

That all said, a new exploit speeds up the rate at which melee attacks can be dealt out, which in turns making kicking an opponent to death way too easy, especially if they aren’t an aim-bot. You can check out the exploit for yourself, below:

As you can see, the exploit is pretty powerful, especially in tighter spaces. And what makes it even worse is that’s easy to pull off. All you need is a Legend that has an Ultimate Ability that can be cancelled once it’s activated.

Once you have an Ultimate ready, press the melee button then quickly cancel the animation by pressing the Ultimate button. If you span this combo, you’ll unleash the turbo kicks in the video above. Of course, like any exploit, if you choose to use this one, you run the risk at getting banned by Respawn Entertainment, who will likely fix it soon as well.

Apex Legends is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, for free.