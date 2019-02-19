New ‘Apex Legends’ Update Is Now Live, Including a Mirage Fix

With an already impressive amount of players getting down on some Apex Legends, the team over at Respawn are working tirelessly to make the game even better and are preparing for some big content drops ahead. Before we see any of the leaked characters, map changes, and any of the other cool stuff that is reportedly on the horizon, the studio deployed a small update to make the overall experience even smoother.

For those that are particularly fond of playing as Mirage, the issue regarding this character’s Ability causing in-game crashes has been fixed. In addition to Mirage’s small tweak, the usual GPU hangs have been addressed, as well as the revive slowdown:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Addresses issues with GPU hangs.

Fixed crash when pressing button early in load process.

Fixed issue where players would sometimes move slowly after revive.

Fixed issue with Mirage Ability causing crashes.

With new vehicles, new maps, and more having previously leaked since the game’s launch, it’s exciting to see what else the team over at Respawn has in store. The game has already proven to be a huge hit, crashing right through 25 million players following its first week and it seems to be the talk of the gaming community as a whole.

Whether you main as Mirage or not, the game is stupidly fun to play and is totally free! Interested in hopping in on a match to see how you fare? The latest battle royale title is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below about the latest title from Respawn, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! You can also check out some of our tips including how to pick the specialist that’s right for you, how to heal while moving, and where are the best places to drop on the map with high-level loot.

For more about the game itself:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”