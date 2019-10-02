First Look at Apex Legends’ Halloween Event Revealed

It’s been confirmed that Apex Legends on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is getting a Halloween event, something that seemingly leaked earlier this year. That said, now our first look at the upcoming event for the battle royale game has leaked. The leak comes courtesy of Shrugtal, a well-known Apex Legends dataminer who has returned after not leaking anything for awhile. More specifically, the dataminer has unearthed files in the game that refer to a new Halloweent event dubbed Flight or Fright. Accompanying these Halloween files is an unreleased skin for Wraith that looks like it’s for said event.

Interestingly, there’s also a mention of a new map called Shadowfall, however, it’s unclear what this could be for. Obviously, a new map isn’t being added to the game. The game just added one today. So, maybe it will be a night version of the current map? It’s possible, but for now, unfortunately all we have is speculation.

Yeah there’s a Halloween event coming called Flight or Fright on a (map?) called Shadowfall – https://t.co/dxqnpF7wtl pic.twitter.com/0D1xv8BL2U — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 1, 2019

Interestingly, it also looks like Leviathans will be coming back for the event, and according to the leaked image associated with this, it looks like the map for the event will actually be King’s Canyon, which has been removed to make way for the new map.

Again, it’s been confirmed a Halloween event is coming to the game, the question is: when exactly? Well, it will probably go live right before Halloween, so we should be hearing about it in the coming weeks. Or maybe we won’t hear about it until its live. Whatever the case, we’ll be seeing the event very soon.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port or a Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to take a minute and check out all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here.