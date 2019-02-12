‘Apex Legends’ Hits Over 25 Million Players in First Week

It has been quite the week for Respawn Entertainment and their free-to-play title Apex Legends. With a launch that took the gaming world by storm just one week ago, the latest battle royale experience to jump into the fray has now passed 25 million players.

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella recently took to the EA website to share the good news with everyone. “What a week,” Zampella said. “Since we launched Apex Legends last week on Monday we’ve seen the creation of an Apex Legends community that is excited, thriving, and full of great feedback and ideas. Our goal is to build this game with you, our community, so keep giving us your feedback because we really are listening.”

He then went on to point out that while he can’t go into all of the details of what’s to come, he reiterates that they “are looking at changes based on player feedback and experiences.” In addition to this, Zampella also makes note of a few events that are beginning soon, including the game’s first season, the Twitch Rivals tournament, and more.

“We’re also thrilled to announce that since last Monday, more than 25 million players have jumped into the game, and over the weekend we had well over 2 million concurrent players at our peak,” he continued. “Like I said earlier, what a week!

“From everyone here at Respawn, thank you. The community’s excitement for Apex Legends is electric, and we feel it here at the studio. We couldn’t have gotten where we are without you and look forward to having you on this journey with us.”

What a week indeed! For more on the latest battle royale game:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about Apex Legends surpassing 25 million players in its first week?