Apex Legends Players Can Now Get a Free Mass Effect Item

✖

Electronic Arts has released a new Apex Legends item as a crossover with the Mass Effect series, and if you’ve got the right kind of subscription, you can get it now at no extra cost. The item in question is a Weapon Charm that’ll hang from players’ weapons in Apex Legends with the charm being the signature N7 logo from the Mass Effect games. The Weapon Charm is only available for a limited time as well, so once it’s gone, it’ll presumably be locked away for good unless it’s brought back at some point in the future.

You can see the Weapon Charm in Apex Legends below if you haven’t already noticed it added to your collection of cosmetics. It’s a simple accessory that’ll only be recognizable to you and people who pick up your weapons since it’s a small cosmetic, but it’s a nice touch for those who are partial to the Mass Effect games.

Calibrations complete. No need to research this upgrade. Join @EAPlay and unlock this Mass Effect-themed weapon charm, available now through April 8. pic.twitter.com/i8XYZhMb2s — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 12, 2021

The only catch for this item aside from it being a limited-time release is that it’s not available for everyone. Being part of the Electronic Arts family itself just like Apex Legends, the Mass Effect Weapon Charm is locked behind an EA Play subscription, so if you’re subscribed to that service, you’ll have it automatically added to your collection.

Some good news is that even if you haven’t manually signed up for an EA Play subscription, you might still get the item depending on what platform you’re on. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers will know all too well by now that those versions of Xbox Game Pass come with EA Play at no additional cost. The Mass Effect Weapon Charm is listed in the Xbox Game Pass perks category as a bonus available for subscribers, so if you’ve got one of the Xbox Game Pass subscriptions mentioned above, you’ll be getting the Weapon Charm.

Apex Legends got a Medal of Honor Weapon Charm in the past as well, so perhaps we’ll see more of these sorts of crossovers in the future. Adding these items as Weapon Charms is a convenient avenue for the crossovers since it’s a relatively unobtrusive but still personal way of showing off a players’ preferences.

The Mass Effect Weapon Charm is now available in Apex Legends for those with the proper subscriptions.