Apex Legends Gets a New Mirage Edition

Apex Legends got yet another special edition this week commemorating another one of its Legends. This time, it’s Mirage’s moment in the spotlight, a place the cloning, charismatic Legend is more than comfortable being. The Apex Legends – Mirage Edition comes with a unique skin for Mirage along with other cosmetics tied to the character and, like other special editions of the game, includes an exclusive weapon skin and a spending allowance of 1,000 Apex Coins.

The Mirage Edition of Apex Legends joined the collection on Tuesday with the trailer below welcoming it to the Electronic Arts site and all the respective marketplaces for different platforms. Just like the rest of the Legend-specific editions, however, you won’t be able to buy this one or its cosmetics with any Apex Coins you’ve saved up. It costs $19.99 regardless of which platform you’re buying on, and since the game does not currently support cross-progression, your cosmetics will be locked to the platform of purchase, so make sure it’s the one you want your stuff to be on.

Included in the purchase is the main Mirage skin shown in the trailer – the Legendary “Show Stopper” cosmetic – along with a few other things. You can see the full breakdown of those below.

Apex Legends – Mirage Edition Contents

Legendary "Show Stopper" Mirage skin

Legendary "Mantlepiece" Volt SMG skin

Exclusive "Boots 'N All" gun charm

Exclusive "Holo Star" badge

1,000 Apex Coins

Considering how much cosmetics in Apex Legends typically cost, you’re essentially getting a pretty good deal here if you’re a Mirage superfan and you like everything that’s included. The cost breakdown equates to about $10 worth of cosmetics through the four different accessories included (the Mirage skin would cost around twice that if sold in the in-game store) with another $10 going to the 1,000 Apex Coins. You’ll also be able to flaunt your skin and know you’ll have a rarish one since many others won’t have the cosmetic.

With the release of the Mirage Edition, that brings us to a total of six different versions of the game tied to specific champions. Bloodhound, Lifeline, Octane, Pathfinder, Gibraltar, and now Mirage all have different releases that cost around $20 each and come with their own unique cosmetics. There’s also a Champion Edition and a bundle for both the Bloodhound Edition and Lifeline Edition, but those six are the only ones so far who’ve gotten the special edition treatment.