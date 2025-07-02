Battlefield 6 Campaign Report Is Bad News for Fans

Battlefield 6‘s campaign is reportedly in a dire state and may even release unfinished. The Battlefield series is best known for its big, bombastic multiplayer modes where players partake in all-out warfare across land, sea, and air with tons of destruction and large player counts. It’s a very epic and cinematic multiplayer mode that gives rivals like Call of Duty a run for their money. Battlefield also typically has a campaign, save for Battlefield 2042, but they aren’t as well-received as Call of Duty’s stories or Battlefield’s multiplayer mode. Still, they help add value to the package and some are still pretty entertaining even if not total showstoppers.

When EA announced the next Battlefield game – which doesn’t technically have a title yet – it was confirmed that it would have a campaign. This comes after Battlefield 2042 didn’t have one, something it was heavily criticized for. EA hasn’t said too much on what the single player mode will entail, but developers have suggested they took inspiration from films like Civil War for Battlefield 6‘s campaign. It’s one of the bigger question marks surrounding the new game, which EA hopes will be a smash hit after a couple of rocky entries that scuffed the franchise’s reputation.

Battlefield 6’s Campaign May Release Unfinished, Claims Report

With that said, a new report from ARS Technica claims that Battlefield 6‘s campaign is in a bad spot. The lengthy report talks about all of the hurdles the game has had to overcome throughout its several years of development, but the campaign has seemingly been the most impacted. It should come as no surprise that the core focus for Battlefield 6 is its multiplayer mode, so the campaign has suffered. Initially, the campaign was developed by the now shuttered Ridgeline Games but was passed along to other teams like Criterion following Ridgeline’s closure.

The campaign has been far behind schedule since the start of production and now, developers are worried that it may have to be compromised. One source told ARS Technica that unless a ton of work goes into the campaign this summer and the remainder of 2025, Battlefield 6‘s campaign will launch in a rough state. It was also suggested that they may have to cut out single player missions and release the rest of them post-launch in order to release the game with any kind of campaign, however, that gets complicated when dealing with a linear narrative story that’s estimated to be about six hours long.

As of right now, Battlefield 6 is on track to release sometime between now and next spring with many expecting it to hit this fall as per tradition and to avoid GTA 6‘s release window. Unfortunately, if that’s the case, it sounds like a delay may be necessary… but would EA really delay the entirety of Battlefield 6 just to work on its campaign? It doesn’t feel likely. EA does need this game to be a hit and internally, it wants to see Battlefield 6 achieve 100 million players across all of its modes, including some free-to-play offerings. That is three times the players the Battlefield franchise has ever seen in one of its games.

Releasing a busted campaign will only attract negative publicity and reinforce beliefs that Battlefield is incapable of releasing a polished, finished package anymore. Only time will tell what happens, but it does seem like EA wants to ship a great game as it has been doing large-scale playtesting for Battlefield 6 all year long to get constructive player feedback early. Hopefully the team working on the game can turn the ship around and make something refined, but only time will tell if we get there. The new Battlefield is slated to be revealed sometime this summer, but it’s unclear if we will learn about campaign at that time.