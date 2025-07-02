Upcoming Pokemon Go Event Unlocks a New Shiny, Plus 3 Kalos Debuts

Trainers might be feeling a bit tired following last weekend’s Pokemon Go Fest Global event. But the developers have no intentions of slowing down, as announcements for new July events continue to roll out. A new July Go Pass has begun, and this weekend will see an exciting Eevee-centric Community Day Classic. On top of that, gamers are gearing up for not one, but two Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock events in July. The first event celebrates the Hisui region, adding Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark to the game. But now, we’ve got the details for Ultra Unlock: Part 2, and it looks good.

The Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event won’t arrive until later in the month. But per usual, the details are rolling out early so trainers can plan their Pokemon Go schedule for July. This latest event will take place on July 22nd through July 27th, and it’s packed full of exciting Pokemon debuts, event bonuses, and more.

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales Adds Shiny Rookidee

Rookidee with its Shiny Rookidee counterpart

The highlight here for Shiny hunters is that Shiny Rookidee will be unlocked for the first time in Pokemon Go. It is one of the boosted encounters during the Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event. That means you’ll be able to Shiny hunt Rookidee for the very first time. Shiny Corvisquire and Shiny Corviknight will likely also be added and obtainable by evolving your Shiny Rookidee.

While Rookidee is the only brand new Shiny for this Pokemon Go event, there is more good news for Shiny hunters. During the event, trainers will have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Bagon and Shiny Beldum in the wild. Shiny odds for Unown U will also be boosted in raids.

How to Get Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash in Pokemon Go

For those who just want to see more new Pokemon to hunt, this latest Pokemon Go event has something to offer as well. Honedge and its evolutions, Doublade and Aeislash, will debut on July 22nd at the start of the Ultra Unlock Part 2 event.

During its debut event, Honedge will be available as a Go Battle League reward, starting at Rank 6. It will appear in both tracks, but with more frequent rates in the Premium track. After the end of the event, it will appear starting at Rank 16 in both tracks, with the same boost for Premium.

Honedge and its evolutions are coming to Pokemon Go in July

For those who don’t prefer to engage in the Go Battle League, Honedge will also appear in One-Star Raids from July 22nd to July 27th during the event. It is not listed as one of the wild encounters, so it looks like we may have another non-encounter Pokémon debut on our hands. However, it could be available as a reward for Field Research during the event as well.

Once the Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event ends, Go Battle League rewards will be the most reliable way to catch Honedge. To get Doublade and Aegislash in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to use Honedge Candy to evolve it. Thankfully, it’s a straightforward 25 Candy for the first evolution and 100 Candy for the second. No complicated upside-down phone flips or buddy tasks required!

Are you looking forward to the addition of Shiny Rookidee in Pokemon Go? What about the Honedge debut? Let us know in the comments below!