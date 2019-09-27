Apex Legends Is Adding a New Map in Season 3

Apex Legends is adding a new map, Respawn Entertainment announced on Friday with a new trailer. While the existing map has been altered repeatedly to give players new points of interest to check out, this new battleground will be a completely different map located on the new Planet Talos. This map will be the first new battleground released since the launch of the game and will come during Apex Legends’ third season.

The trailer above announced the release of the new map and was entirely centered around the exciting development for Apex Legends. We see various Legends including the talkative Mirage and the new Crypto aboard a dropship as they make their way to the new planet. After some bantering back and forth about the new arena, they hop out of the ship and descend onto the stormy planet that’s got everything from geysers to volcanos to spears of ice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new arena that’s found on Planet Talos will be called World’s Edge, the trailer confirmed. Watery areas, places to fight indoors, and even a train that appears to be constantly on the move are some of the various points of interest we can see in the trailer.

“Welcome to World’s Edge, a new Apex Legends map where molten heat and chemical ice collide,” the description of the video read. “Join our cast of Legends – including the newest Legend, Crypto – on the dropship as they’re whisked from Planet Solace towards World’s Edge on Planet Talos.”

Apex Legends has been building up to the release of this announcement all week with teasers like the one above shared on social media. Several videos and gifs showing files being decrypted hinted at an announcement coming soon, and a progress bar that constantly changed on the game’s Twitter profile’s cover photo hinted that we’d get an announcement on September 27th.

This new map will release during Season 3 along with Crypto, the newest Legend to join the game. He’s seen all throughout this trailer while feuding and working together with Mirage, but we don’t yet know what all of his abilities consist of yet. We know he’s got some drones to work with and that his abilities are centered around technology, but we’ll have to wait until Respawn reveals them to see what he’s capable of.