4 Day-One Xbox Game Pass Games Confirmed for 2026

Xbox’s Game Pass has only gotten more complicated and expensive over the past year or so, but it’s still getting a steady supply of games. And while much of what 2026 has in store remains a mystery, Xbox unveiled four more games coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2026 through its recent Developer Direct.

The four games are Kiln, Forza Horizon 6, Beast of Reincarnation, and Fable and each will be launching on Game Pass Ultimate, the highest of the three tiers and the only one that gets games on day one. They also support Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning those who actually purchase these games outright will be able to take advantage of cross-saves and cross-progression. And despite being in this Xbox presentation, all four titles will also come to PS5 and PC.

Kiln

image Courtesy of Xbox Game STudios

Kiln is the first game that will come out in this list and is listed for sometime in spring 2026. This is a multiplayer party game from Psychonauts developer Double Fine and has players creating and customizing their own collection of ceramic pots. But it’s not just about building, though, since these pots go into battle with the grand goal of exterminating the opponent’s kiln fire. And while newly announced here, this title has been floating around for almost a decade since it was one of the games Double Fine prototyped during one of its game jams. Images of an early version of the title from 2017 can be found on Steam, while an early concept trailer is on Double Fine’s YouTube page.

Forza Horizon 6

image Courtesy of Xbox Game STudios

Forza Horizon 6 is the most-known of the four and the only one with a solid release date, at least a partial one. As stated in a recent leak, Forza Horizon 6 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 19th for $69.99 and later in the fall on PS5. Those who buy its $119.99 Premium Edition will be able to play four days early on May 15th. This version comes with a VIP Membership, the Welcome Pack, the Time Attack Car Pack, 30 cars delivered the player’s on a weekly basis, the Italian Passion Car Pack, and two expansions coming after launch. The $99.99 Deluxe Edition only has the Italian Passion Car Pack and two expansions.

Beast of Reincarnation

Image Courtesy of Fictions

Beast of Reincarnation is the third of the bunch and is slated for sometime in the summer. This single-player action RPG from Game Freak, the studio best known for its Pokemon games, stars an exile named Emma as she journeys across a corrupted, post-apocalyptic version of Japan with Koo, her large wolf-like companion. Players will go toe to toe against various robots and plant-infused beasts using real-time melee combat and magical abilities with some assists from Koo. Emma can also manipulate plants, which seems to help during traversal.

Fable

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game STudios

After being announced in 2020, Fable is finally nearing completion and slated for sometime in the fall. As shown in its extensive gameplay reveal, Fable is crafted around letting players be their own hero. Users can freely explore the vast open world “seamlessly” and, like Red Dead Redemption 2, speak to any NPC, all of whom have their own routines and will react to the world around them. Combat let players utilize a whole host of magic abilities and both ranged and melee weapons. There are also less violent gameplay systems, as players can romance NPCs, buy houses or businesses, get a job, and more.

