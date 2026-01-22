Highly-Rated Tactical Soulslike PC Game Is Headed to PlayStation, Xbox, & Nintendo Switch Very Soon

If you’re not an avid PC gamer, it can sometimes feel like you’re missing out on the next big indie game. Many indies and Early Access titles hit PC platforms like Steam first, leaving consoles for later, if at all. While the wait can be disappointing, it does mean console gamers can get a sense of which new games are worth our time thanks to PC reviews. And in the case of Souls-like deckbuilder Death Howl, those reviews look great, making the game’s newly confirmed console release date all the more exciting.

Death Howl arrived on Steam back in December 2025. The game has since maintained a Very Positive rating on the PC gaming platform, with a Metascore of 82. Though deckbuilders can feel a dime a dozen right now, this game’s tactical, Souls-like elements set it apart from the crowd. And now, the highly-rated game is making its way to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 19th. And yes, Xbox gamers, it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Death Howl To Bring Complex Strategy Deckbuilding to Consoles this February

Image courtesy of The Outer Zone and 11 bit studios

Death Howl comes from The Outer Zone and 11 bit studios, offering a fresh spin on the deckbuilder. It has a haunting atmospheric vibe, with a dark 2D art style that gives it a unique vibe. The game centers on Ro, a hunter determined to rescue her son from beyond the veil. As you traverse the depths of the Spirit World, you’ll encounter 4 different realms with 13 distinct regions. Each region hides new challenges, with over 30 enemy types to take on and over 160 cards to form your strategy.

The game offers around 25+ hours of challenging tactical gameplay, with everything from tough boss battles to engaging side quests. Death Howl uses a grid-based combat system that adds another layer of strategy as you grow your deck. The variety of cards offers plenty of different strategies to try on, from focusing on strength to wearing down opponents with poison or blocking, and more. You can get a sense of the art style and gameplay from the new console release date trailer below:

PC players praise the game’s impressively diverse card pool and challenging tactics. The gameplay loop encourages mixing up your deck and strategy, which is a must-have feature for a deckbuilder. And while many games of this type lack a strong narrative, players on Steam have also praised Death Howl for its storytelling.

In all, if you enjoy deckbuilders like Balatro or Slay the Spire, this looks like a great game to add to your console wishlist. Death Howl arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 19th. It is available now on PC via Steam for $19.99 USD, with free demo if you want to try before you buy.

