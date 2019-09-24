Apex Legends Leak Reveals Plans for PS4, Xbox One, and PC Cross-Play

Apex Legends on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is missing a huge feature: cross-play. However, this could be changing soon. That’s right, it looks like Respawn Entertainment’s popular battle royale game will be the next title to embrace cross-play, which is increasingly becoming commonplace for multiplayer games. Word of the new feature comes way of a newly-discovered datamining leak, which usually are pretty reliable, though, for Apex Legends specifically, have been misleading and inaccurate at times. That said, earlier this year Respawn noted it would be interested in adding the feature to the game, but noted it would take a lot of work and resources to make happen, casting some doubt on whether cross-play would ever come to the game. But, well, it looks like the EA developer has found the time and resources.

New files added to the game in a recent update feature “nucleus” strings, which have descriptions that refer to matchmaking on the three platforms. And as the dataminer who made the discovery explains, there’s almost no reason why these would be added to the game if it wasn’t in preparation of cross-play.

I’m not 100% convinced we’ll see it soon, but did want to show that I found some handling for cross network play using something called Nucleus – also looks like they have a way to standardize the Player Identification across platforms? pic.twitter.com/MpIWgjkvFS — That1MiningGuy (@That1MiningGuy) September 23, 2019

As you can see, it looks like not only is cross-play being worked on, but cross-progression, which sometimes accompanies cross-play implementation. Cross-progression simply means you can transfer your progress from one platform to another.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, like any leak. That said, it’s pretty damning evidence that, at the very least, Respawn is messing around with adding cross-play to the game. Whether it ever will, who knows. Further, if it does, there’s no indication when it could go live. However, if files are already being added to the game, this suggests it could be coming sooner rather than later.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.