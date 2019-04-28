Respawn Confirms New Modes Are Coming To Apex Legends

There’s really only one criticism that PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers can lodge against Apex Legends: it’s light on content. Thankfully, this is something developer Respawn Entertainment is well aware of, and will likely solve by expanding the game’s content offering with new modes and different ways to experience the shooter in the near-future.

More specifically, recently a player on Reddit asked Respawn if it has been “exploring new ways to play.” The user then notes many players want solo/duos added to the game, while others want features like private lobbies and skill-based matchmaking. Responding to this, a community manager for the studio confirmed it is, but, as you would expect, Respawn isn’t ready to talk about anything right now.

The community manager also confirmed that Respawn has heard the issues of the game’s higher level progression issues, chiefly that progression is too slow and not rewarding enough. Apparently, Respawn will be talking more about this issue in June, which is when Season 2 is expected to go live.

The player also asked about in-game events and whether Respawn has any plans for them, which the community manger responded to with “no comment,” which seems to suggest that, yes, it does.

And lastly, the player brought up to the community manager the pacing issues that sometimes happen in the middle of the games when the circle is too big for the number of squads left. Respawn is apparently aware of this issue, but for the moment, isn’t sure of the correct way to address it.

As you can see, there’s not a lot of concrete information here, but at least we know new type of content is on the way.

Recently, Respawn outlined its plans for the immediate future — which includes fixing the game’s lag issues — and for Season 2 later this summer, which includes map changes. If you want, you can read more about said plans by clicking right here.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

