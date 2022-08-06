Apex Legends Season 14 Gives Players New Way to Earn an Heirloom

Heirlooms in Apex Legends are coveted (and often expensive) cosmetics players can acquire, but actually getting your hands on one is easier said than done. It currently either involves a tremendous amount of loot box luck, buying and crafting all the items in any given limited-time event, or opening enough loot boxes to guarantee yourself an Heirloom. All of that will still be true in Season 14 when the next season gets underway soon, but this time, players will have at least one other way to hunt for an Heirloom.

The good news is that the new method is something you'd be doing anyway if you're playing Apex, and that's leveling up. Respawn Entertainment confirmed recently during a press event its intentions to raise the game's level cap from 500 to what'll effectively be 2,000. This'll work by making it so that players have to progress through levels 1-500 then repeat that trek three more times afterwards for a total of 2,000 levels.

While getting an Heirloom every time you hit level 500 and prestige before starting anew would be a nice change, that's not what's happening here. Instead, the lofty level cap of 2,000 levels will give players a chance to earn 544 total Apex Packs. Apex players may recall that Respawn's system guarantees that players will earn an Heirloom pack upon opening 500 loot boxes. It could happen sooner than that if you're lucky, but even if you have to wait until you've opened that many, you'll still have an Heirloom coming your way eventually so long as you stick with the game.

Vantage is here to scope out the competition on a reforged Kings Canyon in Apex Legends: Hunted. Discover the will to survive when it launches August 9 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5WYZaE4fcZ — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 1, 2022

Progressing through levels to where you're in the thousands just to get an Heirloom may still not seem like a great deal, but long-time players can at least look forward to perhaps opening an Heirloom pack sooner than how long it'd take a fresh account to do so since you've been opening Apex Packs for a longer time. If nothing else, the existing Heirloom acquisition options will still be present in Apex Legends after Season 14 gets underway on August 9th.