12 Best Schools to Rebuild in College Football 26

EA Sports College Football 26 is finally here, which means another year of new player ratings and transfer portal movement. As many players load up CFB 26 for the first time, the one thing on their minds will be which team they’re going to rebuild in Dynasty Mode.

Below, I’ve put together a list of my top twelve teams to rebuild in College Football 26. I looked for teams that aren’t consistent powers, but still have a few pieces that’ll make the first year fun. While taking a team like Kennessaw State to the promised land is a fun challenge, it’ll take a few years before you have players to make playing CFB 26 a blast. The teams below have at least a few young talents to keep things interesting from the jump. The order below is alphabetical, so don’t read too much into the numbers.

1) Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils made a surprising run to the College Football Playoffs in 2024, but hadn’t won a conference title since 2007 before that. However, this roster is loaded with young talent that’ll make things relatively easy. Quarterback Sam Leavitt is the clear star. He’s a 91 OVR signal caller with good speed and is only a sophomore. Hopefully, you’ll get two years out of him, giving you plenty of time to find your next QB.

There’s plenty of studs around Leavitt, though. Wideout Jordyn Tyson is a 94-rated junior with blazing speed. Kanye Udoh is a junior running back who loves to barrel over opponents. And Jaren Hamilton is a freshman receiver with 94 speed. The defense isn’t shabby either, with senior leaders like Xavion Alford and Keyshaun Elliott. This won’t be a tough rebuild, but it’ll be a fun one.

2) California Bears

Cal is a different beast from ASU. There aren’t too many high-rated offensive players, but you’ll have a bevy of defensive talent to keep opponents honest. From T.J. Bush Jr. to Harrison Taggart to Hazekiah Masses, you have playmakers at every level.

Offensively isn’t as exciting, but you do have speedster running backs like Brandon High Jr. and Skyy Priestley to build around. Plus, freshman quarterback Jaon-Keawe Sagapolutele could become a great dual-threat QB if you spend the time developing him.

3) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina is the toughest rebuild so far. This team doesn’t have much star power, but there are a few diamonds in the rough that’ll make the rebuild bearable. Most notably, freshman quarterback Larry Garfield has all the tools to become a star collegiate QB, mixing solid speed with good throw power.

You’ll need to get him a few receivers to take the Chanticleers to the next level, but the backfield isn’t bad. Ja’vin Simpkins and Camerun Knox are young and fast, giving you a few options for the future.

4) Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State has some solid senior defenders and a very good kicker. The quarterback position leaves a lot to be desired. E.J. Warner is an average senior quarterback, and sophomore Jayden Mandal isn’t much more exciting. Freshman Paul Webster has some speed, but you’ll need to coach him if you don’t plan to look for a replacement.

Instead, I’m excited by the running back group. Senior Elijah Gilliam is a receiving playmaker, while sophomore Bryson Donelson is a rock in the back. Junior Rayshon Luke is the guy to watch out for. He has 96 speed and 95 acceleration, making him one of the fastest running backs in the country. Luke’s carrying will let you down, but if he gets loose, watch out.

5) Houston Cougars

Houston has a fine football team. You have top-end seniors on both sides of the ball, including one of the best tight ends in CFB 26, Tanner Koziol. Heck, junior QB Conner Weigman is a solid signal caller who probably should start from day one.

However, there’s a freshman quarterback with the Cougars named Austin Carlisle. He’s only 73 OVR, but he brings 92 speed and 94 acceleration. That makes him one of the fastest QBs in the country, and a player who should suit the wide-open gameplay of CFB 26 well. Redshirt him, and encourage Weigman to transfer to start the Carlisle era ASAP.

6) Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Like Coastal Carolina, Jax State isn’t a good program. There aren’t many gamebreakers already on the roster, but there is a lot of potential. Sophomore running backs Cam Cook and Andrew Paul are the best two players on the roster, giving you an effective one-two punch on offense.

I’m also intrigued by the Gamecocks’ trio of young defensive linemen. With Jawaun Campbell, Talan Carter, and Isaac Walker all on the roster for a year or two, you have the pieces to build a devastating front seven.

7) Missouri Tigers

Missouri might have the strongest roster on this list, so don’t come in expecting much of a challenge. That said, the school has never won a national title and last won its division in 2014.

The good news is that you get running back Ahmad Hardy for two years. He’s one of the best playmakers in the game and will make this rebuild a blast. Hardy’s joined by five receivers with 90+ speed, including Kevin Coleman Jr (92) and Marquis Johnson (95). QB Beau Pribula leaves a bit to be desired, but the Tigers have a stout defense to make up for any mistakes you make on offense.

8) NC State Wolfpack

NC State is filled with veteran defensive players and young offensive playmakers. You have one senior and one junior between your quarterback, running back, and wide receiver groups. QBs C.J. Bailey and Will Wilson are exciting prospects with speed to burn, and sophomore signal caller Hollywood Smothers has as good of a game as his name.

While the defense is a bit older, the best player on that side of the ball, Brian Nelson II, is only a sophomore. This team will give you at least two years to get your recruiting straightened out, making this a great first rebuild for new players.

9) Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers are still one of the great sleeping giants that have yet to wake up. Remember, this school has five claimed national titles, including three in four years between 1994 and 1997. It’s been a while since Nebraska has been nationally relevant, but the history is there.

So is Dylan Raiola. The Ravioli Man was one of the most exciting young quarterbacks last year, and he’s back for another season at the helm. He’s the kind of guy you can build a program around, and Nebraska has a few more pieces (Ceyair Wright and Dane Key, to name a few) that’ll make his progression even smoother.

10) Oklahoma State Cowboys

After more than a decade of consistently churning out 10-win seasons, the Cowboys were dreadful in 2024. Running back Ollie Gordon couldn’t live up to the hype and is now playing for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Things might look bleak, but there’s some hope for a quick turnaround with you at the helm.

Junior RB Freddie Brock is a burner, and a handful of solid defenders will get the ball back to him quickly. Freshman quarterback Hauss Hejny is where things get exciting. He’s only 73 OVR, but he has 91 speed and 87 throw power. If you can improve his accuracy, you’ll have a deadly dual-threat QB on your hands.

11) SMU Mustangs

It’s taken a few decades for the Mustangs to overcome the “death penalty,” but SMU made it to the College Football Playoff for the first time last year. There’s a lot of money in Dallas, which is helping turn SMU back into a powerhouse in the NIL era.

While you won’t technically be paying for recruits in CFB 26, this school has some intriguing pieces. Junior QB Kevin Jennings is already a star dual-threat out of the backfield, and freshman running back Derrick McFall has speed to burn. RB Chris Johnson Jr. is even faster, but a year older. The wide receivers are equally fast, giving Jennings plenty of options.

12) UTEP Miners

UTEP doesn’t have a ton of pieces, but the school did add former top recruit Malachi Nelson through the transfer portal. Don’t forget, when Nelson joined USC in 2023, he did so as the 13th-best player in his class. If you want a rehab job, this is the one to take.

Nelson has a few weapons on hand, as well. Running back Hahsaun Wilson won’t be around long, but he’s got plenty of speed. Wideouts Kenny Odom and Kam Thomas are both small, speedy slot receivers, but are both in the mid-80s in OVR. Defensively, it’s Xavier Smith and not much else, but that’s what recruiting is for.