Apex Legends Teases Season 16, Launch Trailer Coming Soon

Apex Legends Season 16 is just weeks away now, and ahead of that new season, we've started to get some new teasers for what's to come. These teasers are taking a different sort of approach to the seasonal previews, however, with a carnival theme apparently afoot. A placeholder for the Season 16 launch trailer has already been set up, too, with these teasers set to come to fruition on February 6th whenever the season's first trailer debuts.

The first of these teasers was shared on Friday with several different characters fitted into a poster for the "opening day" of the Apex Games Anniversary which most likely is a nod to the Apex Legends anniversary event that's coming up soon. We see Mirage in a lion suit, Gibraltar as a strongman, Pathfinder as an acrobat, and Octane as a Jester. Centered in the poster is Duardo Silva, Octane's dad and a recurring antagonist within the lore of Apex Legends.

One Front Row Seat to The Greatest Show in the Outlands! pic.twitter.com/lnbMkYxlim — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 3, 2023

It's also worth pointing out that the poster said "On World's Edge" in the bottom-left corner. One could easily take that as a tease for what part of the map pool might look like in Season 16, though Respawn hasn't said anything about that yet.

Soon afterwards, another similar poster was shared that focused less on characters and more on creatures and attractions. It advertised all sorts of carnival games like claw machines and ring tosses, but it doesn't look like there's really any takeways from it in terms of teasers hinting at what's coming in the next season.

SHOOTING GALLERY!

For firearms enthusiasts!

CLAW MACHINE!

Grab the shiniest gems!

WHACK-A-PROWLER!

Track, hack, give ‘em a whack!

RING TOSS!

Eyes on the ring!

REFRESHMENTS!

A VIP pass to Silva’s Secret Sauce!



Tune in Feb 6 at 8 am PT to see it all 👉 https://t.co/sD9FKYXXWR pic.twitter.com/4HlapdM2LM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 4, 2023

Apex Legends Season 16 Launch Trailer

And finally, there's the launch trailer for Season 16. While it's not out yet, Respawn has done what it's done with past seasons and put up a to-be-premiered landing point on YouTube for the new trailer. Respawn said that Apex players can tune into the game's YouTube channel on February 6th at 10 a.m. PST to see what the launch trailer has in store.

Given how past seasons have gone, it's likely we'll get two trailers: this first one will probably be more cinematic in nature while the second will focus more heavily on gameplay.

When Does Apex Legends Season 16 Start?

Respawn has not yet confirmed an exact start date for Season 16. Judging from the info offered by the current battle pass, however, the new season should get started around February 14th.

This seasonal launch trailer should give us the answer to that question, so tune into the premier on Monday to see when Season 16 gets underway.