Apex Legends Twitch Prime Loot Now Available

Apex Legends has officially debuted its second season of glorious content, and it seems that players are enjoying what Respawn Entertainment has done with the game. Form all of the new skins and character to new weapon and map changes, fans appear to be pleased with what is going on. In addition to all of the new things that have been implemented into the title with the arrival of Season 2, there is also now some sweet Apex Legends loot available to those who have a Twitch Prime subscription on the popular streaming platform.

The first loot that is available to Twitch Prime subscribers are the Sweet Dreams and Stellar Stallion Wattson and L-Star skins. Wattson’s coat is a vibrant combination of yellow, violet, and blue with some pretty sweet unicorns on it. The L-Star skin is rocking a fantastic paint job with what appears to be another unicorn, because you can never have too many unicorns.

Just a little spark-le and shine. Link your #TwitchPrime account before 8/5 to claim the Sweet Dreams Wattson skin and Stellar Stallion L-STAR weapon skin. 🦄✨: https://t.co/vH5pHRsZs0 pic.twitter.com/GTCw4MwWDM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 3, 2019

Those two skins are currently available, with more to come soon. The next one to arrive will be the Dino Dynamo skin for Bangalore, and then an Octane skin and Mirage skin will be coming after that as well as another weapon skin. It’s unknown exactly when the rest of the skins will be released, but we will surely be learning more throughout the month of July. In case you are familiar with the new Legend, however, here’s more on what Wattson is capable of:

PASSIVE: Spark of Genius Ultimate Accelerants fully charge Wattson’s ultimate. Standing near the Interception Pylon boosts Wattson’s tactical recharge rate.

TACTICAL: Perimeter Security Create electrified fences by connecting nodes. Fences damage and slow enemies.

ULTIMATE: Interception Pylon Place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields [can place up to 3 Pylons at one time].



In order to get your hands on the new Apex Legends loot, all you have to do is make sure your Amazon Prime account is linked to your Twitch account. You can find out more on how to acquire the new skins right here.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on what’s new in Apex Legends in Season 2, check out some of our previous coverage.

