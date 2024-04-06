Apple Lifts Emulator Ban for iOS App Store

Apple made an unexpected change to its guidelines for reviewing apps in the iOS App Store which now allows for developers to essentially offer game emulators within the marketplace. This means that iPhone and iPad owners who've longed for some of the emulation options for older games that Android users have been enjoying for years may soon finally have some emulators to pick from. That's all dependent on people actually putting emulators in the App Store, however, as well as apps' abilities to ride the fine line that's usually associated with emulating games old and new.

The updated App Store guidelines from Apple were shared on Friday. In a section of those guidelines dedicated to chatbots, mini games, and in our case here, emulators, Apple opened the door for emulation on iOS devices.

"Apps may offer certain software that is not embedded in the binary, specifically HTML5 mini apps and mini games, streaming games, chatbots, and plug-ins," Apple said. Additionally, retro game console emulator apps can offer to download games. You are responsible for all such software offered in your app, including ensuring that such software complies with these Guidelines and all applicable laws."

Emulators on iOS Devices Soon?

The emulation of older games on mobile devices is nothing new, but historically, it's really only been something that's accessible to Android users. Restrictions on the App Store put in place by Apple basically made it so that emulators were a no go on iOS devices unless you took measures to jailbreak your device and get apps from alternative stores. Even then, however, iOS users struggle to have as much freedom as Android users when it comes to emulation, so much so that when iOS users ask for help with emulation, the answer is typically "buy an Android."

But all that may change once the App Store starts hosting emulators now that that's an option. A few questions remain, however, regarding what games will be playable through these emulators. Apple's guidelines talked only "retro game console emulator apps" being allowed to offer iOS users downloads of some older games. Older Pokemon games are considered retro by now, but it's difficult to imagine an emulator on the App Store encouraging users to download classic Pokemon games and getting away with it.

Which prompts the next question of not if, but when apps will push the limits of what's allowed when it comes to emulation. Nintendo is the company that comes to mind first when thinking of emulation because of its library of games that are far less accessible on modern devices than other companies' games, but Nintendo is also particularly aggressive when it comes to monitoring emulation. Someone will probably try for Nintendo Switch emulation on the App Store at some point, though they likely won't last long if they even make it through review.